Curaçao has carved its place in football folklore, stunning the world by securing a first-ever qualification to the FIFA World Cup

The tiny Caribbean island sealed their historic spot after earning a draw against Jamaica

The achievement has sparked a wave of celebration online, with fans across the globe applauding the island nation’s remarkable journey

Curacao have written one of football’s most remarkable stories after securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The tiny Caribbean island earned a famous point against Jamaica on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, a result that confirmed their spot at the global event and sealed their status as the smallest nation to ever qualify.

Players of Curaçao celebrate after qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on November 18, 2025. Photo by RICARDO MAKYN.

Source: Getty Images

Curacao becomes smallest nation at World Cup

The team completed the CONCACAF journey without a single defeat, finishing first in Group B with 12 points.

Their campaign ended in Kingston, where Jamaica needed victory to keep their hopes alive.

Instead, a disciplined Curaçao side kept the home crowd silent with a composed and determined display that ended goalless, according to BBC Sport.

For the Reggae Boyz, it was heartbreak. Their last appearance at the global tournament came in 1998, and this draw meant that long wait would continue.

For Curaçao, it marked the beginning of a new chapter.

With a population of only 156,000 people according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the island now replaces Iceland as the smallest nation to reach the World Cup, as cited by CNN. This means Accra’s population is roughly 17 times larger than Curaçao’s.

Curacao will be the smallest nation to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after qualifying for the competition. Photo by RICARDO MAKYN.

Source: Getty Images

Fans jab Nigeria after Curacao's qualification

The achievement sparked celebrations across the Caribbean and beyond. Supporters on X showed admiration for the team’s courage and spirit while aiming veiled attacks at Nigeria.

@enn_courage posted:

"Even if they don’t win a match, their presence alone is going to shift global respect for nations people underestimate."

@Teesaids wrote:

"Congratulations to Curaçao for being the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup when Nigeria made history by missing out back-to-back."

@Ashiru_AO added:

"Then, there's the most populous Black country in the world, with over 200m people. They won't be at the World Cup."

@galaxyai__ summed up the mood perfectly:

"This is the type of story that makes you believe in football magic."

Curacao's World Cup story: A journey built on unity

Curacao’s rise did not happen overnight. Guided by experienced Dutch manager Advocaat, the squad relied on collective strength rather than individual stars.

Their disciplined approach, calm mentality and unshakeable confidence carried them through every stage of the qualifiers.

What began as a quiet ambition has become one of the greatest underdog stories in the modern era.

Curacao now joins debutants such as Cape Verde and Jordan at next year’s event, ready to stand proudly among the world’s best.

For a football giant like Nigeria, whose World Cup hopes were dashed after falling to DR Congo in the continental playoffs, Curaçao’s remarkable feat serves as a reminder that smart planning and belief can change everything.

Source: YEN.com.gh