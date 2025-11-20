Donald Trump has previously imposed travel bans on two nations that have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Although the tournament will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, Trump’s policies have created a major dilemma ahead of the event

His administration barred citizens of 12 countries and placed seven more under partial restrictions as part of his immigration crackdown

Among the 42 nations that have already booked their spots at next year’s FIFA World Cup, fans from two of them now find themselves in an uncomfortable situation ahead of the tournament.

The competition, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks the first time three countries have co-organised the global event.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photo: Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 edition is already shaping up to blend politics and football once again as the world turns toward North America.

Donald Trump’s return to the presidency earlier this year brought swift sanctions and consequences for certain nations, underscoring his hard-line stance on immigration and raising concern among affected supporters.

The countries Donald Trump has banned

Trump issued full travel bans on citizens from 12 countries and imposed partial restrictions on seven others.

The list of fully banned nations includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

With Haiti and Iran both securing qualification for the World Cup, uncertainty now surrounds whether their supporters will be permitted entry into the United States.

Haiti has battled severe gang violence at home but still managed to overcome Nicaragua to book their place at the tournament.

Iran, meanwhile, became one of the earliest qualifiers after their draw with Uzbekistan in March sealed a fourth straight World Cup appearance.

While fans may face restrictions, Haitian and Iranian players are exempt, as Trump’s executive order grants athletes entry for the tournament.

Iran's national footbal team. Photo: AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The directive permits athletes, team officials, coaches and essential support staff to enter the country for major sporting events approved by the Secretary of State.

However, it does not extend to family members or supporters of the qualified teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has long stressed that fans must remain at the heart of the game.

“As far as FIFA competitions are concerned, any team, along with its supporters and officials, must be granted access to the host nation if they qualify for a World Cup; otherwise, there is no World Cup,” he said in 2017, as reported by The Athletic.

Donald Trump threatens 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 World Cup has been plunged into uncertainty after President Donald Trump issued two major threats just months before the tournament kicks off.

Last month, Trump asserted that he had the authority to “take away” World Cup matches from Boston if he deemed the city unsafe.

On Monday night at the White House, standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he issued a similar warning to Seattle. He cautioned that unless the city’s crime rate improves, he could strip it of its hosting rights.

