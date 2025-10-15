Donald Trump has sparked controversy by threatening to move some 2026 World Cup games from host cities in the United States

FIFA has previously stressed that the U.S. president has no authority to relocate any matches

All nine African representatives, including Ghana, were confirmed for next year’s global showpiece on Tuesday, October 14

United States President Donald Trump has once again caused a stir in global football, warning that he might push for the relocation of matches from certain American cities he considers unsafe.

Speaking during a public event, Trump declared that he could personally appeal to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to change host venues if security conditions were not up to his standards.

Trump issues new World Cup threat

His comments came just hours after Ghana’s qualification sparked celebrations across the country.

FIFA officials, however, swiftly dismissed the claim. Vice President Victor Montagliani clarified that all venue decisions rest exclusively with football’s governing body and cannot be influenced by political leaders.

But Trump, known for doubling down, was not ready to backtrack.

“If I feel there are unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘let’s move it to another location,’ and he would do that. He wouldn’t love to do it, but he’d do it very easily,” Trump insisted.

The remarks came at a delicate time, setting a tense backdrop to Ghana’s football triumph.

For many fans, it was a reminder that the World Cup — though a sporting celebration — is never entirely free from political friction.

Why Trump wants action taken against Boston

The 79-year-old president later sharpened his rhetoric, targeting Boston, one of the 11 American host cities for the 2026 tournament.

During an Oval Office meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump accused Boston Mayor Michelle Wu of being “not good” and “radical left.”

“We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. I know the games are sold out, but your mayor is not good. She’s intelligent, but she’s radical left,” he said, as quoted by The New York Times.

His comments came in the wake of violent pro-Palestine protests that escalated into clashes with police in the city.

The unrest has reignited debate about safety and security ahead of the global tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Trump, who recently visited Israel and Egypt to help lay the groundwork for a proposed peace framework in Gaza, linked his remarks to concerns over stability in host cities.

Meanwhile, in Africa, the first phase of World Cup qualification concluded dramatically on Tuesday evening.

Ghana among countries to rep Africa at World Cup

Nine teams confirmed their places at the tournament, including reigning champions Ivory Coast, along with Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, Cape Verde, and Ghana.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo will compete in a high-stakes playoff in November.

Check out the pairing for Africa's playoff path:

According to FIFA, the winner will earn a chance to battle in the intercontinental playoff in March 2026, where two additional World Cup slots will be decided.

For now, Ghana’s fans are celebrating their fifth World Cup appearance, even as Trump’s remarks cast a political shadow over football’s biggest stage.

