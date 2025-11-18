President Donald Trump issued two major warnings that could jeopardize several host cities just months before the 2026 World Cup begins

His remarks raised fresh concerns over venue security, hosting rights, and the stability of tournament preparations

FIFA and local organisers now face mounting uncertainty as they respond to the president’s latest threats

The 2026 World Cup has been plunged into uncertainty after President Donald Trump issued two major threats just months before the tournament kicks off.

Set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the event marks the first time three nations have jointly staged the global showpiece.

Next year’s tournament will be historic as the first to feature 48 teams instead of the traditional 32, per ESPN.

FIFA has confirmed that more than six million tickets will be available for fans across the host cities.

Trump delivers 2 explosive threats

Despite this progress, preparations have been disrupted, with President Trump once again threatening to revoke hosting rights from certain cities.

Last month, Trump asserted that he had the authority to “take away” World Cup matches from Boston if he deemed the city unsafe.

On Monday night at the White House, standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he issued a similar warning to Seattle. He cautioned that unless the city’s crime rate improves, he could strip it of its hosting rights.

The president then turned to Infantino and asked if such an action was possible.

Infantino responded by stressing that “safety and security is the number one priority.”

Trump also caused further alarm by saying he would be “ok” with launching U.S. strikes in Mexico to combat drug cartels.

According to NBC, he said:

“Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop illegal trade? OK with me, whatever we have to do to illegal trade. Mexico is, look, I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There’s some big problems over there.”

Inside the Oval Office, Trump also revealed that American embassies will give visa appointment priority to supporters holding World Cup tickets.

While ticket-holders will not receive automatic approval, the FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System (Pass) is intended to accelerate the process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that foreign nationals should be able to secure an interview within six to eight weeks of applying.

He stressed that ticket-holders would still undergo “the same vetting as anybody else would get.”

With the opening match scheduled for June 11 in Mexico City, Trump’s latest comments have cast fresh uncertainty over the tournament.

And with the full draw set for December 5, the plans of travelling supporters now hang in the balance.

