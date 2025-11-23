Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus has built a reputation for delivering crucial goals against some of the biggest teams

Kudus has scored against Arsenal in the past and is hoping to repeat the form in Sunday's North London derby

Nine of Kudus’ many career goals truly stand out, iconic strikes scored against some of the biggest and most competitive teams

Mohammed Kudus has enjoyed a remarkable rise across Europe, scoring 61 senior club goals for FC Nordsjaelland, Ajax Amsterdam, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

His tally includes 14 goals for Nordsjaelland, 27 for Ajax, 19 for West Ham, and 1 for Tottenham, his current club.

Mohammed Kudus's biggest career goals in focus ahead of Arsenal vs. Tottenham Premier League clash. Image credit: John Walton

Source: Getty Images

But beyond the numbers, Kudus has built a growing reputation as a man for the big occasion, a midfielder who steps up against Europe’s toughest sides.

Here, YEN.com.gh looks at nine major clubs the Ghanaian has scored against, highlighting his most significant “big-game goals.”

Mohammed Kudus' list of big-game goals

1. FC Copenhagen

Kudus announced himself in Denmark while playing for Nordsjælland. During the 2018/19 Danish Superliga season, he struck a memorable goal against FC Copenhagen, the most successful club in Danish football. It was an early sign of the big-game mentality that would later define his career, as featured by Transfermarkt.

2. Feyenoord

In the 2020/21 Eredivisie season, Kudus found the net in Ajax’s important 3-0 away victory against Feyenoord. The Dutch giants are one of Europe’s best-supported clubs, and scoring in “De Klassieker” further elevated his profile among Ajax fans.

3. PSV Eindhoven

The Ghanaian star added another heavyweight opponent to his list during the 2022/23 Johan Cruijff Schaal. Although Ajax lost 5-3 to PSV, the Ghanaian midfielder was on target, showing again that he thrives on the biggest domestic Dutch stages.

4. Liverpool

One of Mohammed Kudus’ most famous career goals came at Anfield in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League. According to StatMuse, despite Ajax’s 2-1 defeat, Kudus delivered a stunning finish past Alisson Becker, a moment that captured global attention.

5. Napoli

In the same Champions League campaign, Kudus scored against Napoli, who went on to win the 2022/23 Serie A title. Although Ajax suffered a heavy 6-1 loss, the Ghanaian was once again the standout performer.

Mohammed Kudus during his time at Ajax. Image credit: Manuel Frank

Source: Twitter

6. Arsenal

Kudus’ first major strike in England came in the 2023/24 Carabao Cup Round of 16. He scored in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, netting a brilliant 50th-minute goal that fueled the Hammers’ cup run. Let's see if he can repeat the form against the Gunners on Sunday.

7. Manchester United

Later that same season, the former Right to Dream academy player punished another Premier League giant, scoring in West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United. It was a statement moment for the Ghanaian, who dominated the headlines.

8. Manchester City

On the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Kudus scored a spectacular bicycle kick at the Etihad Stadium in West Ham’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. The strike quickly went viral and is regarded as one of the best goals of the season.

9. Tottenham Hotspur

In a twist of fate, Kudus also scored against Tottenham, his current club. While at West Ham during the 2024/25 season, he found the net in a 4-1 loss to Spurs, marking another goal against a top-six rival.

All eyes on Kudus in Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that all eyes will be on Mohammed Kudus when Arsenal face Tottenham on Sunday, November 23, with fans eager to see if he can produce another big-game moment.

The 25-year-old missed Tottenham's last two matches against FC Copenhagen and Manchester United through injury.

Source: YEN.com.gh