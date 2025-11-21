Tottenham Hotspur have received a timely lift as Mohammed Kudus moves closer to full fitness ahead of their much-anticipated Premier League clash with Arsenal

The Ghanaian star has spent the last few weeks on the sidelines, raising concerns about his availability for the derby

In four appearances across all competitions against the Gunners, Kudus has come out on top three times

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has offered encouraging news about Mohammed Kudus ahead of the highly anticipated North London Derby against Arsenal.

The Ghanaian forward has been absent since sustaining a knock during the clash with Chelsea earlier this month, a setback that ruled him out of both Spurs matches and Ghana’s friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

His absence created a clear void in Spurs creativity, especially considering the bright start he enjoyed after joining the club for £55 million.

Supporters have been eager for his return, hoping his presence could lift the team’s attacking rhythm again.

Kudus set to play against Arsenal after injury return

Fresh information from the club suggests Kudus is moving steadily toward full fitness.

Frank confirmed the encouraging signs during a press conference on Friday, November 21.

“Kudus trained as well today. He’s available,” he said, as cited by Football London.

Although the final decision will come from the medical staff and manager, early indications suggest that Kudus will play a part, whether from the kickoff or as an impact substitute.

Kudus’ record vs Arsenal and Spurs' away form

Kudus, who was described as 'unbelievable' by Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, brings valuable versatility to Frank’s setup.

He can operate from the right wing, drift into central spaces, or function behind the striker, giving Spurs multiple tactical avenues.

Meanwhile, Tottenham approach the derby with the strongest away record in the Premier League this season, having collected 13 points from five trips while dropping only two points.

Kudus’ past meetings with Arsenal provide extra motivation. Transfermarkt notes that in four games against the Gunners, he has recorded three victories and scored once.

However, Spurs history at the Emirates Stadium remains difficult. Their only triumph there dates back to a dramatic 3-2 comeback in November 2010.

Kudus’ possible return arrives at an important moment for Spurs as they prepare for a formidable Arsenal team enjoying strong form.

His availability gives Frank renewed attacking power in a fixture that often shapes the momentum of both clubs.

Kudus explains why he missed Man Utd game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus opened up about his absence from Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

In a heartwarming video which went viral, the 25-year-old shed light on his absence while warmly interacting with a fellow Ghanaian fan he met in London.

