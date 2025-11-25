Ghanaian football analyst Micky Charles praised Essien for the enormous influence he left on Ghanaian football

The backstory behind the Ghana legend’s rise remains truly inspiring, especially a decisive intervention by his mother

Michael Essien’s journey could have taken a completely different turn at Manchester United

Years before Michael Essien sealed his blockbuster switch from French giants Lyon to Chelsea, the Ghanaian powerhouse was said to be close to signing for Manchester United.

However, instead of completing a dream move to Old Trafford, Essien’s trial fell through, a twist of fate that ultimately opened the door to the career-defining chapter he enjoyed in France.

Michael Essien says he once tried out for Manchester United but ended up making a mark at Lyon and Chelsea instead. Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop - UEFA, ManUtd/X

Source: Getty Images

When Ole Gunnar Solskjær stabbed home United’s famous winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, a teenage Essien could hardly believe his eyes.

The then-16-year-old Ghanaian was a devoted fan of the Red Devils and was swept up in the joy of that unforgettable encounter against Bayern Munich.

Michael Essien's Manchester United trials

Back then, the idea of ever wearing the same colours as his heroes seemed a fantasy. Within a year, however, Essien’s path unexpectedly crossed with the very club he admired - but fate or circumstance had different plans for him.

His breakout displays at the Under-17 World Cup in New Zealand earned him a trial invitation from Sir Alex Ferguson. For a boy from Accra, stepping into the United setup felt surreal, as cited by the Guardian in a May 2008 feature.

“I supported United as a kid, and Roy Keane was my favourite. I saw him at my trial — but no, I didn’t dare tackle him," Essien remarked.

However, work-permit barriers complicated any possible deal, and although United suggested that the Ghanaian join their feeder club Royal Antwerp in Belgium, his mother, Aba, reportedly wanted to steer him elsewhere.

She believed France was a better option, so her son left Liberty Professionals for Bastia in 2000. The former Ghana international signed for the Corsica-based club in July 2000 and impressed on his debut in Ligue 1 against FC Metz.

After three seasons, Essien had made 76 appearances in all competitions and had scored 12 goals for Bastia, prompting Lyon's resident Jean Michel Aulas to sign him for a reported transfer fee of €7.8 million, according to the BBC.

Before heading to the Premier League, Essien repaid the faith by helping Lyon to the Ligue 1 title in 2003/04 and 2004/05, racking 13 goals in 96 games for the seven-time French champions, according to Transfermarkt statistics.

After being monitored by several top sides across Europe, it was Chelsea, then managed by Jose Mourinho, who were fortunate enough to hire the highly-rated box-to-box midfielder for a club record transfer fee of £24.4 million.

Michael Essien is a Chelsea legend, but could have dazzled in the colours of Manchester United instead. Image credit: Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian football expert reflects on Essien’s rise

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, seasoned Ghanaian football analyst Micky Charles shared memories of Essien’s early journey in Europe, particularly his transformation at Lyon and his impact at Chelsea.

“From the moment Essien stepped onto the pitch in France, you could see he was destined for greatness. By the time he arrived at Chelsea, he had already become the complete midfielder every top club dreamed of.”

After calling time on his international career in 2018, Essien smoothly shifted into coaching, taking up an assistant role at Danish side FC Nordsjælland in 2020, where he has been helping to groom the next generation of talents.

Is Michael Essien Ghana's best midfielder ever?

Source: YEN.com.gh