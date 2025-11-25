A former Ghana youth star once reflected on how the Black Starlets missed out on the FIFA U-17 World Cup title in 1997

Ghana’s defeat to Brazil in the final, according to the retired footballer, went beyond footballing factors and was influenced by spiritual issues

Before that painful loss, the Black Starlets had dominated the competition by winning the trophy in 1991 and 1995

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a CAF-accredited sports journalist also shared his perspective on the long-debated link between spirituality and football

Former Ghana U17 sensation Johnson Eklu once shared a striking revelation about the Black Starlets’ defeat in the 1997 FIFA U17 World Cup final.

He recalled a moment before the showdown with Brazil when head coach Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie (of blessed memory) hinted that trouble loomed long before the team stepped onto the pitch.

Ghana’s U17 World Cup loss blamed on ‘juju’

Ghana entered the tournament with enormous confidence, having lifted the trophy in 1991 and 1995, according to Transfermarkt.

Another triumph seemed within reach as the squad marched into the final stage.

That dream was shattered when Brazil overturned Owusu Afriyie’s opener with goals from Matuzalém and Andrey to secure a 2-1 win, FIFA reports.

Eklu, reflecting nearly 30 years later, revealed a private conversation that still lingers in his memory. The late coach Afranie quietly told him their title charge had already been undermined.

“Coach Afranie secretly told me that Brazil would beat us. He mentioned that some football leaders and coaches had used 'juju' to sabotage the team,” Eklu said, as shared by Ghanaweb.

“He shared this information with me, and it turned out to be true after our loss to Brazil in the final,” he added.

Watch the full interview:

Eklu had delivered Ghana’s first goal of the entire competition against Bahrain and played a major part in their progress, only to miss the climax after receiving a red card during the quarter-final clash with Oman.

His account reignites longstanding conversations around spiritual influences often linked to the sport in Ghana.

Does 'juju' work in football?

Since time immemorial, football followers have debated whether supernatural tactics shape results in ways that ordinary preparation cannot explain.

Former players, team officials, and fans have all shared stories of rituals believed to offer an advantage or disrupt opponents.

Some have even admitted involvement, while others firmly dismiss such claims.

CAF-accredited journalist Fitman Jaara of Daily Guide Network and Focus FM shared his thoughts in a conversation with YEN.com.gh.

"I am not the one to dismiss the presence of juju in football, but the truth is that life itself is spiritual. What an individual believes in can work for or against them in every aspect of life.

"In football, we see players practise all kinds of superstition, and although none openly admits to spiritism, it reflects their belief systems.

"Interestingly, there are Christian and Muslim footballers who communicate with their Maker before, during, and after matches. It simply shows that life is not just physical."

