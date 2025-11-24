French club Toulouse gave an emotional tribute to Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis before their Ligue 1 match against Angers

Francis was seriously injured during Ghana’s Kirin Cup game against Japan and will be out for several months

The 24-year-old had surgery at Toyota Memorial Hospital in Japan and is expected to return to France soon

Ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Angers on Sunday, November 23, 2025, Toulouse FC’s players and fans united in a heartfelt tribute to Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis.

The emotional gesture came after the young star suffered a severe injury while representing the Black Stars in November international friendlies.

Abu Francis Injury: Toulouse Pay Emotional Tribute to Injured Ghanaian Midfielder

Source: Getty Images

Toulouse honours Abu Francis after injury

Francis, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, had just made his long-awaited return to Ghana’s senior team since his last appearance at the Unity Cup against Nigeria.

However, the hopeful comeback was cruelly cut short early in the second half of Ghana’s Kirin Challenge Cup match against Japan.

Attempting to block a shot from Ao Tanaka, Francis went down after Tanaka’s follow-through struck his planted leg, resulting in a heartbreaking fracture.

Below is the heartbreaking incident:

Reports from Ghanasoccernet confirmed that both his tibia and fibula were broken.

Fortunately, he remained in good spirits following a successful surgery conducted at the Toyota Memorial Hospital, with the Ghana Football Association describing his condition as 'stable'.

Before even returning to France, the midfielder received overwhelming support from Toulouse FC’s camp.

His teammates stood together, holding up Francis’s jersey with his name boldly displayed as a symbol of solidarity.

Below is the photo:

Meanwhile, fans inside the Stadium de Toulouse showcased a banner that read, “The Price Curve is thinking of you, stay strong, Abu,” expressing their unwavering encouragement.

Despite Toulouse’s efforts on the pitch, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Angers, thanks to an early goal by Yassin Belkhdim.

This loss extended Toulouse’s winless streak since their 4-0 triumph over Metz in mid-October.

When will Abu Francis return from injury?

With a long road ahead, Abu Francis faces months of recovery, a period that will also see him miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yet, if his past is any indication, resilience is a defining characteristic of his character.

From his early days at the Right to Dream Academy to his breakthrough at FC Nordsjælland, Francis has consistently demonstrated maturity and determination.

As he embarks on this challenging journey toward healing, both club and country stand firmly behind him, hoping to witness the return of a gifted midfielder whose best moments still lie ahead.

Ayew sends touching message to Francis

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Jordan Ayew reached out to Francis Abu with a heartfelt message following the midfielder’s devastating injury on Friday, November 14.

At the time, sidelined by knee issues himself, Ayew quickly connected with his teammate after the match to offer words of comfort and support.

