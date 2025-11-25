Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is thought to be at odds with a number of his superstars

Among those who are believed to be uneasy with Alonso's way of playing are Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior

Three other players are thought to have an issue with Alonso's tactics as tensions rise at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Elche on Sunday night has plunged the club into full crisis, extending their winless run to three matches across all competitions.

Rumours of dressing-room unrest are growing, with several players reportedly dissatisfied with Xabi Alonso’s approach and methods.

The situation has escalated to the point where the Spanish manager’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu is already under serious scrutiny.

Six players unhappy with Alonso

Offering greater insight into the growing turmoil, COPE’s Arancha Rodríguez reports that as many as six Real Madrid players are deeply dissatisfied with Xabi Alonso’s management style.

The disgruntled group is said to include Vinícius Jr., Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Díaz, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy.

Tensions between Vinícius and Alonso have been simmering for months and appeared to reach a breaking point during last month’s Clásico, when the Brazilian angrily reacted to being substituted.

Vinícius pointedly omitted Alonso’s name from his public apology and is reportedly unwilling to discuss a contract renewal while the Spaniard remains in charge.

Valverde, for his part, has struggled to adapt to Alonso’s system and has even been deployed at right-back due to injuries, a role the Uruguayan is said to be unhappy with.

Rodrygo has found playing time difficult to come by, despite Alonso attempting to use him in his preferred left-sided role, while Brahim remains frustrated at his limited minutes despite performing well when called upon.

As for Endrick and Mendy, they are currently the two senior outfield players with the fewest minutes this season.

Daily Mail also suggest that Alonso’s intense training methods, featuring drone footage, video analysis, and complex tactical sessions, have caused unrest among the squad.

Some players are said to long for the more relaxed management styles of Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti, who both delivered Champions League glory with a lighter touch.

Five players happy with Alonso

Meanwhile, the report notes that five members of the squad remain firmly behind Alonso and are satisfied with his leadership.

New arrivals Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, both of whom have quickly become important figures, are among those backing the manager.

Arda Güler, who has continued to develop under Alonso, is also supportive, as are star names Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappé.

How the situation unfolds in the coming weeks will determine whether Alonso can steady the ship or finds his position under serious threat.

Senior players unimpressed with Alonso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid’s players reportedly believe Xabi Alonso has an inflated sense of self, with some claiming he “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola.”

Several high-profile stars are said to be frustrated with his demanding training methods, fuelling rumours of a growing rift between the squad and their new manager.

