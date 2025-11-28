Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer is fit to start against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge

The England international, who missed the Barcelona match due to a freak injury, has now fully recovered

Arsenal face the game with no new injury concerns apart from long-term absentees and Leandro Trossard, who had a knock against Bayern

Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to be without as many as seven players for their upcoming derby, as Enzo Maresca delivers a major boost by confirming Cole Palmer’s return to action for the Blues.

The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge fresh off impressive Champions League victories over Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

7 Players Ruled Out of Chelsea vs Arsenal as Cole Palmer Makes Injury Return

Both London rivals sit first and second in the Premier League table, separated by six points after 12 games, setting up a potentially decisive showdown.

Mikel Arteta’s men have the chance to extend their lead at the top, while Maresca’s side could cut the gap to just three points with a home win.

Although Arsenal are viewed as favourites in the title race, Chelsea once again find themselves in a familiar position, downplaying their own title ambitions despite strong form.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will continue to be without Levi Colwill, who is still recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained at the end of last season, while Romeo Lavia remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

The Blues received a significant boost with the returns of Cole Palmer and Dario Essugo, both out since the start of the season.

Palmer had been expected to feature against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday but suffered a freak toe injury at home.

“Yes, Cole is available for both [to play and to start]. We are looking okay [after Barcelona]. Dario Essugo also took part in the session this morning, which is good news too,” he told Chelsea TV.

“Having Cole back is good news, and everyone is happy,’ added Maresca. The fans are happy, his team-mates are happy, and the most important thing is that Cole is happy.”

Palmer’s return means Estevao Willian, who impressed against Barcelona, will drop to the bench, although Maresca confirmed that the two players can also play together if needed.

Arsenal team news

Arteta could be without up to five players for Sunday’s clash, including the Brazilian pair Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz, and Viktor Gyokeres are nearing returns, though the match may come too soon for them, while Leandro Trossard, sidelined with a knock midweek, will undergo assessment.

“There’s a potential chance,” Arteta told Arsenal.com regarding the Belgian winger.

“There’s another test today, and we have to see how he’s feeling. It doesn’t look much, so we still have a few hours, and we’ll have to see.”

