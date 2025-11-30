Anthony Taylor has been appointed as the centre referee for Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, November 30, at Stamford Bridge

Many Chelsea supporters remain uneasy about the decision, given Taylor’s history of controversial calls that have gone against the Blues in previous fixtures

The 47-year-old was described as “bizarre” by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta earlier this year following another contentious officiating moment

Premier League leaders Arsenal make the short journey across London on Sunday, aiming to extend their advantage at the summit to nine points.

The clash carries weight on multiple fronts, with both teams entering the contest with renewed confidence and returning stars.

The meeting brings intriguing subplots, including the anticipated midfield contest involving Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Martin Zubimendi and Enzo Fernandez.

Creativity also returns on both sides, with Martin Odegaard and Cole Palmer recovering fully and ready to influence the game.

Summer signings Estevao, who scored a worldie against Barcelona in the Champions League, and Eberechi Eze, still settling into life at their new homes, will also be eager to leave an impression.

Anthony Taylor to officiate Chelsea vs Arsenal

Yet the biggest talking point arrives before a ball is even kicked. The appointment of Anthony Taylor as the centre referee has dominated early conversations, adding an extra layer of drama to an already loaded fixture.

As reported by Football London, Taylor will have Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn running the lines, with Sam Barrott acting as the fourth official. John Brooks will oversee VAR, assisted by Eddie Smart.

Taylor's 'controversial' history with Chelsea and Arsenal

Taylor’s history with Chelsea supporters remains complicated, with many feeling previous decisions have tilted against them.

He has officiated 56 Chelsea matches, overseeing 29 wins, 14 draws and 13 losses for the Blues.

The 47-year-old has also taken charge of 56 Arsenal games, with the Gunners winning 32, drawing 16 and losing just eight.

However, it is Chelsea fans who are most agitated ahead of the game. In the 2017 FA Cup final, he allowed Alexis Sanchez’s opener to stand despite a handball.

Three years later, he dismissed Mateo Kovacic in another final loss to Arsenal. He also sent off Victor Moses for two bookable offences in a previous edition of the same showpiece.

Beyond finals, Taylor missed Paulo Gazzaniga’s challenge on Marcos Alonso in 2019 before VAR corrected it, and he overlooked Cristian Romero pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair shortly before a late equaliser in 2022.

Last season, he set a Premier League record with 14 yellow cards during Chelsea's match against Bournemouth.

Arsenal supporters also carry memories of a controversial moment. In January, Taylor awarded a penalty they felt was unjust, with Mikel Arteta describing the decision as “bizarre” after his side drew 1-1 and slipped further behind Liverpool.

According to Squawka, Anthony Taylor has shown 19 yellow cards and two red cards in his five Chelsea vs Arsenal matches. He has also given two penalties (one to each team).

Now, with both teams pursuing enormous ambitions and tension already hovering, Taylor steps into a cauldron where every call will be closely examined.

Sunday’s showdown begins at 16:30 GMT, and the scrutiny promises to be relentless.

