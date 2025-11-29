Barcelona have reportedly identified an African striker as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Injuries have hampered the progress of the former Bayern Munich attacker, and Hansi Flick's side are already looking for options

Barcelona fans have strongly reacted to the transfer news linking Victor Osimhen to the La Liga champions

Barcelona’s search for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski has entered an interesting phase, with the Catalan club carefully assessing its options amid ongoing financial constraints.

Their ability to secure a new number nine will hinge on the funds they can make available before next summer, though a handful of potential targets have already emerged on their radar.

Manager Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona are interested in Victor Osimhen's deal from Galatasaray. Image credit: Paul Miller

Source: Getty Images

Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are closely monitoring Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong and Borussia Dortmund’s in-form forward Serhou Guirassy. Both players are considered attainable targets compared to the elite strikers also being discussed within the Camp Nou offices.

Barcelona targets Nigeria's Victor Osimhen

Among the more ambitious names linked to Barça are Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Julian Alvarez, superstars who would cost a fortune. Now, according to Football Espana, Galatasaray’s record signing Victor Osimhen has been added to Barcelona's dream list.

Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants from Napoli for €75 million, has been in superb form this season with six goals in nine appearances. However, with a contract running until 2029, any move for the Nigerian international looks financially unrealistic at this stage.

Galatasaray forward Osimhen emerges as Barcelona target. Image credit: Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Still, his name being mentioned reflects the type of striker Barcelona are looking for: physically dominant, quick, and capable of bullying defenders inside the box, as noted by Get Spanish Football News.

Barcelona’s pursuit suggests they want a striker who can replicate Lewandowski’s style while adding more speed and attacking intensity.

Although the Polish forward remains important for the time being, his diminished pace has curtailed his ability to exploit spaces behind the defense, pushing the team to focus more on hold-up play and midfield-driven transitions.

Meanwhile, African football fans have reacted passionately to the Osimhen rumours. On social media, one Ghanaian fan, Michael Amoah commented:

“Barcelona need firepower, and Osimhen brings that African energy they’ve been missing!”

A Nigerian Safiu Iroko added:

“Osimhen at Camp Nou would be a dream but Barcelona must first fix their finances before dreaming big.”

A third fan, Said Banks, humorously wrote:

“If Barça want Osimhen, they’ll need a miracle and a loan from Laporta’s future grandchildren!”

While a move for the Super Eagles striker may be out of reach for now, his inclusion on Barcelona’s wishlist shows the club’s intent to find a powerful, world-class finisher capable of defining their next era, a forward who can deliver goals and presence to match the legacy of Lewandowski.

Victor Osimhen on Manchester United radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United were eyeing a move for Victor Osimhen when Ruben Amorim wanted attacking reinforcement.

The Red Devils were said to be massive admirers of the ex-Napoli striker, who eventually signed for Galatasaray permanently this summer.

Source: YEN.com.gh