Barcelona Target Victor Osimhen to Replace Robert Lewandowski
- Barcelona have reportedly identified an African striker as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski
- Injuries have hampered the progress of the former Bayern Munich attacker, and Hansi Flick's side are already looking for options
- Barcelona fans have strongly reacted to the transfer news linking Victor Osimhen to the La Liga champions
Barcelona’s search for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski has entered an interesting phase, with the Catalan club carefully assessing its options amid ongoing financial constraints.
Their ability to secure a new number nine will hinge on the funds they can make available before next summer, though a handful of potential targets have already emerged on their radar.
Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are closely monitoring Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong and Borussia Dortmund’s in-form forward Serhou Guirassy. Both players are considered attainable targets compared to the elite strikers also being discussed within the Camp Nou offices.
Barcelona targets Nigeria's Victor Osimhen
Among the more ambitious names linked to Barça are Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Julian Alvarez, superstars who would cost a fortune. Now, according to Football Espana, Galatasaray’s record signing Victor Osimhen has been added to Barcelona's dream list.
Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants from Napoli for €75 million, has been in superb form this season with six goals in nine appearances. However, with a contract running until 2029, any move for the Nigerian international looks financially unrealistic at this stage.
Still, his name being mentioned reflects the type of striker Barcelona are looking for: physically dominant, quick, and capable of bullying defenders inside the box, as noted by Get Spanish Football News.
Barcelona’s pursuit suggests they want a striker who can replicate Lewandowski’s style while adding more speed and attacking intensity.
Although the Polish forward remains important for the time being, his diminished pace has curtailed his ability to exploit spaces behind the defense, pushing the team to focus more on hold-up play and midfield-driven transitions.
Meanwhile, African football fans have reacted passionately to the Osimhen rumours. On social media, one Ghanaian fan, Michael Amoah commented:
“Barcelona need firepower, and Osimhen brings that African energy they’ve been missing!”
A Nigerian Safiu Iroko added:
“Osimhen at Camp Nou would be a dream but Barcelona must first fix their finances before dreaming big.”
A third fan, Said Banks, humorously wrote:
“If Barça want Osimhen, they’ll need a miracle and a loan from Laporta’s future grandchildren!”
While a move for the Super Eagles striker may be out of reach for now, his inclusion on Barcelona’s wishlist shows the club’s intent to find a powerful, world-class finisher capable of defining their next era, a forward who can deliver goals and presence to match the legacy of Lewandowski.
Victor Osimhen on Manchester United radar
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United were eyeing a move for Victor Osimhen when Ruben Amorim wanted attacking reinforcement.
The Red Devils were said to be massive admirers of the ex-Napoli striker, who eventually signed for Galatasaray permanently this summer.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh