Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso took part in a rondo during training, and Vinicius Junior wasted no time slipping a neat nutmeg past him the instant the opportunity arose.

Alonso and Vinicius have reportedly had a strained relationship, with disagreements on and off the pitch creating tension between the coach and the star winger.

Vinicius Junior 'destroys' Xabi Alonso with filthy nutmeg

Source: Getty Images

The difficult dynamic is said to be influencing Vinicius’s future at the club, with reports claiming he may choose not to renew his contract due to the ongoing issues with Alonso.

However, the tension appears to have eased recently, as Vinicius delivered a strong performance against Olympiacos in Wednesday’s Champions League match, suggesting an improvement in their on-field rapport.

During Real Madrid’s training, a moment quickly went viral, widely seen as loaded with tension. In a rondo session, Vinicius Junior didn’t hesitate to nutmeg Xabi Alonso the moment the ball reached him.

Alonso, who often joins possession drills to push the team’s intensity, was caught off guard as Vinicius lifted his head and slid a clean, effortless tunnel between the coach’s legs.

The locker room reaction was a mix of shock, laughter, and disbelief, the perfect combination of mischief and surprise.

Source: AFP