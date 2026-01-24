Kylian Mbappé once again grabbed global attention with a moment of pure audacity, arriving just days after the heartbreak that defined Africa’s biggest football night

The French superstar converted a nonchalant Panenka penalty, instantly reviving memories of Brahim Díaz’s costly miss in the AFCON 2025 final

Mbappé went on to score twice as Real Madrid eased past Villarreal, a result that lifted Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga standings

Kylian Mbappe once again took centre stage as Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-0 win away at Villarreal on Saturday, January 24 2026.

The French forward struck twice after the break, delivering another decisive performance that kept Los Blancos firmly on course in the title race.

Kylian Mbappe Scores Cheeky Panenka Only 6 Days After Brahim Diaz’s AFCON Final Penalty Miss

Mbappe delivers with style at Villarreal

Madrid had to stay patient in Castellon, but Mbappe made the difference shortly after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second half, he reacted quickest inside the box to smash home the opener, rewarding his sharp movement and anticipation.

Villarreal worked tirelessly to contain him thereafter, yet the visitors always looked capable of finding another moment.

That moment arrived late in the contest when Madrid were awarded a penalty. Mbappe stepped forward with calm authority and chose finesse over power.

He gently chipped the ball straight down the middle, sending Luiz Junior the wrong way and sealing the points in style.

Mbappe vs Brahim Diaz: Panenka penalty compared

The Panenka effort drew instant attention online, not just for its confidence but also for its timing.

Only days earlier, his Madrid teammate Brahim Diaz had missed a decisive penalty for Morocco in the AFCON final against Senegal.

Watch Brahim Diaz's costly Panenka penalty miss:

Both situations carried pressure, yet the outcomes could not have been more different as fans weighed in. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@Nickyyy_CFC observed about Diaz:

"He's really paying close attention."

@Nes365 added:

"Learning from the best. Nothing wrong with that."

@Adedolapo_22 subtly advised Diaz:

"He better take notes after the match lol."

@Vibes_with_Rey summed up:

"Mbappe teaching him some lessons."

The contrast reignited debate about nerve and execution from 12 yards, with Mbappe’s composure praised as an example of elite mentality.

The brace lifted Mbappe to 21 goals in 20 La Liga appearances, placing him firmly in control of the Pichichi race.

His consistency has become central to Madrid’s momentum during a demanding stretch of the season.

After the final whistle, interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa highlighted the influence of his attacking stars.

“They are two of the best players in the world, they break down defenses and we try to get them as many touches as we can,” Arbeloa said, as quoted by AP News.

“Winning at this ground has a lot of merit and it is thanks to the work of all my players.”

For Villarreal, it was another frustrating evening. Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey entered the match in the second half, replacing Dani Parejo, but could not prevent a second straight defeat across all competitions.

Diaz apologises after failed Panenka

