Sadio Mané was given a hero’s welcome as he returned to club duty after inspiring Senegal to AFCON glory

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Al-Nassr squad caught the 33-year-old by surprise, leaving him visibly moved by the regal reception

Mané is now expected to return to action for the Knights of Najd on Monday, January 26, when they face Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League

Sadio Mané’s AFCON 2025 triumph with Senegal has continued to resonate far beyond Africa, with the celebrations following him straight back to club duty in Saudi Arabia.

Fresh from lifting the continental crown, the forward returned to Al-Nassr to a reception that reflected both his status and influence within the squad.

Sadio Mane: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr Teammates Welcome AFCON 2025 Winner in Style. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC/X and Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al-Nassr players led the tribute, welcoming the Senegal star with warmth and admiration.

The scenes, shared widely on social media, captured smiles, hugs and playful exchanges that underlined the respect Mané enjoys among football’s elite.

Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr welcome for Sadio Mané

In footage seen by YEN.com.gh, Mané arrived at the club’s training complex dressed in an all-white kaftan, greeting teammates including Inigo Martinez with heartfelt embraces.

Head coach Jorge Jesus also offered his congratulations, praising Mané for his “smartness”.

The remark appeared linked to the dramatic AFCON final, where Mané urged Senegal players to return to the pitch after walking off in protest following a late penalty decision.

The celebration continued with a specially designed cake bearing the logos of Al-Nassr and the Senegal FA, alongside the message “congratulations Senegal champion” and a photo of Mané.

Ronaldo, who shares a close bond with the former Liverpool forward, was seen cutting the cake and serving teammates, a gesture that highlighted the camaraderie within the camp.

Visibly touched by the moment, the 33-year-old responded with gratitude, saying:

"Thank you guys, I am really happy for the warm welcome. I didn't expect this but I am really happy about it and I am looking forward for the rest of the season."

Sadio Mané wins AFCON MVP award

Mané’s tournament ended with personal recognition as well.

He was named Most Valuable Player, contributing two goals and three assists.

While those numbers were modest, CAF explained his selection ahead of Brahim Diaz and Ademola Lookman.

“In the final against the host nation, in an electric atmosphere, Mané embodied stability. The voice that brings people together. The look that reassures. The gesture that puts a team back on track when everything threatens to derail.”

Now back in Riyadh, attention shifts to domestic ambitions. Al-Nassr struggled during his absence, losing form and surrendering the top spot in the Saudi League.

With Mané’s return, Jorge Jesus will hope his leadership and winning mentality help push the Knights of Najd toward a first league title since the 2018/19 campaign.

Mané included in AFCON Best XI

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF’s official Best XI has revealed the standout players from the dramatic 2025 AFCON.

Senegal dominates the list with four players included, among them Sadio Mané.

