Cristiano Ronaldo may still serve a suspension at the 2026 World Cup due to FIFA’s controversial ban decision

He was initially handed a three-match ban for elbowing Ireland’s Dara O’Shea in a qualifier

The ban originally threatened to rule him out of Portugal’s first two group stage matches next summer

Cristiano Ronaldo could still face a suspension at the 2026 World Cup amid controversy over FIFA’s handling of his recent ban.

The Portugal star was initially handed a three-match ban for elbowing Ireland’s Dara O’Shea in a World Cup qualifier.

This ruling originally threatened to sideline the 40-year-old for Portugal’s first two group stage matches in North America next summer.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Could Still Be Banned for World Cup After FIFA Decision

Source: Getty Images

However, in a move that sparked debate across the footballing world, FIFA opted to suspend the final two matches of that ban, effectively making Ronaldo fully available for Portugal’s campaign.

Despite that ruling, the situation appears far from settled. Reports suggest that Ronaldo could still be sidelined for Portugal’s opening matches if affected nations challenge FIFA’s decision.

His dismissal against the Republic of Ireland was his first red card in 226 caps, and although he sat out Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia, FIFA’s ruling placed the remaining suspension on a one-year probation period.

Ronaldo could still be banned for World Cup

That decision allowed him to compete at the World Cup, but the legality of the suspension has since been questioned.

According to Mail Sport, nations drawn to face Portugal in the upcoming World Cup group stage may consider filing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an effort to reinstate the original ban.

If such a challenge is made, a CAS panel in Switzerland would review the case before issuing a verdict. As of now, it remains unclear whether any of the potentially impacted nations will formally pursue this course of action.

The tournament draw ensures that England cannot be placed in the same group as Portugal, yet Scotland, and possibly the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, or Wales—should they advance through their respective play-offs—could find themselves in that position.

Any nation drawn alongside Portugal may feel motivated to argue that the suspension unfairly benefits Ronaldo and, by extension, Portugal.

Furthermore, Portugal’s group opponents are not the only ones monitoring the situation. Other national teams with players set to miss World Cup matches due to their own suspensions might also view FIFA’s handling of Ronaldo’s case as grounds for broader legal challenges.

For any claim to succeed, however, CAS would require the complainant to demonstrate concrete harm and a legitimate legal interest affected by FIFA’s ruling.

The uncertainty surrounding the matter has created an unusual subplot, leaving fans and officials waiting to see whether any challenge materializes and how it might shape Portugal’s campaign.

Ronaldo could miss 2026 WC opener

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s preparations for what he says will be his final FIFA World Cup have hit a snag.

The Portugal captain was shown a straight red card in their second-to-last European qualifier, putting his availability for the opening game in doubt.

Source: YEN.com.gh