One of football’s greatest midfielders is preparing to bring to a close a remarkable career lasting more than 15 years

The announcement of Sergio Busquets’ retirement has sparked heartfelt tributes from fans around the globe

Over his decorated club career, Busquets featured in 836 matches across all competitions, collecting a host of trophies along the way

Sergio Busquets, widely regarded as one of the finest midfield masterminds of his era, is set to conclude his storied career at the end of Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS season.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who joined his longtime teammate Lionel Messi in Florida in 2023, is expected to make his retirement official once his Inter Miami contract expires later this year.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets for Inter Miami CF against D.C. United at Chase Stadium on September 20, 2025. Image credit: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Sergio Busquets set to retire from football

According to journalist Nacho García of COPE, the World Cup winner has already decided that the current season will be his last as a professional footballer.

Busquets signaled last summer that his playing days were drawing to a close, admitting he felt “much closer to finishing than carrying on.”

Although an official announcement has yet to be made, insiders indicate it could come soon, with the Barcelona icon set to retire after featuring in over 970 matches for club (836) and country (143), according to Transfermarkt.

His departure will close a chapter for Inter Miami, where he, Messi, and Jordi Alba formed the core of the team’s Barcelona-inspired setup.

Losing such a seasoned figure will leave a significant gap in Tata Martino’s squad. However, Messi’s anticipated contract extension is expected to provide stability as the franchise continues its MLS push.

A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Busquets broke into the first team under Pep Guardiola in 2008.

Over 15 years, he made 722 appearances, the third-highest in the club’s history, while mastering the art of controlling games with intelligence and composure.

With Barcelona, he won 32 major honours, including nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

On the international stage, Busquets earned 143 caps for Spain, helping them conquer the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012.

Though his playing days are winding down, Busquets’ future may remain tied to Barcelona. Reports in Spain indicate he could return to the club in a coaching or ambassadorial role, keeping him connected to the institution where he became a legend.

Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami is reportedly near his retirement after two decades of top-tier football. Image credit: Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Busquets' reported retirement

Meanwhile, news of Sergio Busquets’ impending retirement has sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

From tributes to nostalgic memories, check out some of the comments stated below.

@UgoDante said:

“This truly feels like the end of an era. Sergio Busquets was never the loudest or flashiest player on the pitch, but he was the one pulling all the strings.''

@BiTriu reacted:

''He was the brain of Barcelona and Spain’s golden generation, and football may never see another midfielder with his calmness and intelligence.”

@MatewPo also commented:

“From coming through La Masia to winning it all with Barcelona, and then finishing his career in Miami alongside Messi, what a remarkable journey, Busquets.''

Busquets spotted with Messi at Super Bowl

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Sergio Busquets joined his close friend Lionel Messi to watch the Super Bowl in the United States about seven months ago.

The appearance drew widespread attention, as supporters delighted in seeing the former Barcelona teammates enjoying memorable moments together off the field while settling into their new lives at Inter Miami.

