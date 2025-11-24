Marcus Rashford is set to return for Barcelona as they prepare to face Chelsea in a crucial Champions League tie

Pedri remains sidelined, leaving a notable gap in Barcelona’s midfield ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash

Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde are back in the squad, adding strength and experience for Barcelona’s trip to London

Barcelona head into their crucial Champions League tie against Chelsea with mixed news, as Marcus Rashford returns to the squad while Pedri remains sidelined.

Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, missed Barcelona’s recent 4-0 triumph over Athletic Club at Camp Nou due to a bout of flu following his England duties during the November international break.

Rashford is back in Barcelona’s squad, while Pedri misses out, ahead of the key Champions League meeting with Chelsea. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Fully recovered, the England forward has now been named in Barcelona’s traveling squad for the London clash against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, according to GOAL.

Since joining Barcelona in the summer, Rashford has been a key attacking force, contributing six goals and nine assists across La Liga and the Champions League. In Europe’s premier competition alone, he has scored four times and assisted twice in four matches.

His record against Chelsea is particularly impressive, with six goals and five assists already to his name, making him a pivotal figure in Flick’s plans.

As such, the Catalan side will be counting on Rashford’s attacking flair to penetrate Chelsea’s defense and create crucial scoring opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Marcus Rashford. Image credit: PabLo - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Pedri's injury woes continue

On the flip side, Barcelona face disappointment as their midfield linchpin Pedri remains unavailable. The 21-year-old has been sidelined since late October after suffering a tear in the distal femoral biceps of his left leg, an injury that echoes a similar hamstring setback he endured in 2021.

Pedri’s creativity and consistency are central to Flick’s system, and his absence represents a significant blow to the team’s rhythm. Mundo Deportivo reports indicate that he is now in the final stages of recovery and could return in the coming weeks, but he will miss the Chelsea showdown.

Despite Pedri’s absence, Barcelona have seen the reintegration of other key players. Captain Frenkie de Jong, who served a suspension against Athletic Club, is back in contention, while full-back Alejandro Balde, who sustained a head injury in recent action, has traveled with the squad to London.

Their presence will bolster Barcelona’s defensive and midfield options as they prepare to face a resilient Chelsea side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed admiration for Pedri and the quality of Flick’s Barcelona, highlighting their recent La Liga title win and Champions League semi-final run as evidence of their attacking prowess and tactical sophistication.

However, the Premier League side will still need to be vigilant as Barcelona aim to assert control and maintain their European ambitions despite missing one of their brightest stars.

Marcus Rashford missed Athletic match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Marcus Rashford missed Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Athletic Club due to a bout of flu.

The England forward has now fully recovered and is set to return for the upcoming Champions League clash against Chelsea.

Source: YEN.com.gh