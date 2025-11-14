Cristiano Ronaldo faces the possibility of missing Portugal’s opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after receiving a red card against the Republic of Ireland

The 40-year-old had a frustrating night in Dublin as Portugal suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss

Ronaldo's situation mirrors that of Laryea Kingston, who faced a similar scenario en route to the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s build-up to what he has called his final FIFA World Cup has taken an unexpected turn.

The Portuguese captain received a straight red card during his country’s second-last match in the European qualifiers, casting doubt over his participation in the tournament’s opening game.

Ronaldo sees red against Ireland

The controversial moment unfolded around the 60th minute as Portugal trailed 2-0 to the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo was initially cautioned with a yellow card for swinging his elbow into defender Dara O’Shea’s back.

However, after a review by the video assistant referee, the referee was advised to upgrade the booking to a straight red.

This marked the first time Ronaldo had been sent off in his 226 appearances for Portugal, according to BBC Sport.

The defeat ended Portugal’s chance to secure qualification with a match to spare, keeping Ireland’s hopes alive.

Though the team remains in strong contention to finish top of Group F, Ronaldo will miss the final qualifier against Armenia due to suspension.

Ronaldo to miss Portugal's World Cup opener

A disciplinary panel will decide the exact length of his ban, but FIFA’s rules on violent conduct, such as elbowing, typically carry a minimum three-game suspension, as cited by beIN Sports.

This means Ronaldo, who recently achieved an unprecedented record in the Saudi League, could miss multiple important matches beyond just the last qualifier, increasing the risk that his 2026 World Cup debut could be delayed.

The Portuguese Football Federation is expected to examine the referee’s report carefully before deciding whether to challenge the punishment.

How Ronaldo's case compares to Laryea Kingston

Ronaldo’s situation echoes a painful moment from Ghana’s football history.

During the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations, former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston received a straight red card for violent conduct in the group stage clash against Senegal.

Kingston’s suspension forced him to miss the decisive match against Zimbabwe, which Ghana lost 2-1, ending their tournament run.

With Ghana already qualified for their first World Cup, coach Ratomir Djokovic opted not to take Kingston to the finals.

Had Kingston been available, he could have featured in Ghana’s final group game against the United States, a match his replacement, Haminu Dramani, helped win by scoring the opener, propelling Ghana to the knockout stages.

For Ronaldo, who plans to marry his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after the 2026 World Cup, this could be a major blow just as it was for Laryea 19 years ago.

