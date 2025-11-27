A Copa Bolivia quarter-final erupted into chaos as 17 players and staff were sent off after violent clashes

Police were forced to deploy tear gas to control the scenes of fighting on and around the pitch

Serious injuries were reported, including a coach hospitalized and an official with a fractured cheekbone

A Copa Bolivia quarter-final between Blooming and Real Oruro on November 25, 2025 descended into chaos after the final whistle, with a staggering 17 individuals, players and staff, sent off amid violent clashes on the pitch.

According to reports, police were forced to deploy tear gas to restore order in one of the most shocking incidents in recent South American football.

Fiery Cup clash in Bolivia between Blooming and Real Oruro ends with 17 red cards on November 25, 2025. Image credit: Sports360

Tempers flare after 2-2 Blooming and Real Oruro draw

According to Flahscore, the match ended 2-2, allowing Blooming to advance to the semi-finals on aggregate following a 2-1 first-leg win. However, the thrilling contest was completely overshadowed by the aftermath, as tensions boiled over between players and coaching staff.

Viral clips circulating on social media show a huge crowd of players and staff from both teams converging, with punches thrown and chaos unfolding across the field.

According to ESPN, officials struggled to contain the scene as police, with tear gas in hand, tried to separate the warring factions.

What caused the Blooming and Real Oruro fight?

According to Bolivian outlet El Potosi, the confrontation began when Oruro star Sebastian Zeballos broke free from Blooming players who were trying to restrain him. His teammate, Julio Vila, also joined the fray, throwing punches that ignited a chain reaction.

Amid the melee, Oruro coach Marcelo Robledo clashed with another coach and was pushed, falling backward in the process.

Meanwhile, around 20 police officers were deployed to contain the violence, while Blooming coach Mauricio Soria led his squad into the dressing room to calm tempers.

The unrest reportedly stemmed from Oruro’s frustration at failing to qualify for the semi-finals, despite needing just one goal to force a penalty shootout.

Referee Renan Castillo then handed out seven red cards to Blooming players and four to Oruro stars. Additional dismissals included both teams’ coaches and assistants. Earlier in the match, Blooming forward Cesar Menacho was sent off for offensive language.

In the meantime, the violence had serious consequences: Robledo sustained a shoulder injury and a head blow, requiring hospitalization, while a Blooming official reportedly suffered a fractured cheekbone.

After the incident, Bolivian outlet Vision360 reported that Castillo will submit his official match report to the Sports Disciplinary Tribunal, which will determine further action against those involved in the chaotic scenes.

