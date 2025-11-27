Barcelona’s trip to London took a dramatic twist after their team bus was reportedly ambushed on the way to their Champions League showdown against Chelsea

Reports from the UK indicate that the incident happened just moments before the squad arrived at Stamford Bridge for Tuesday night’s blockbuster clash

Police have since launched an investigation, having rushed to the scene immediately after news broke of the alleged attack on Barca’s bus

FC Barcelona’s trip to Stamford Bridge took a disturbing turn on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, after the team bus was attacked shortly before their Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

What should have been a calm ride to West London instead became the dramatic opening chapter to a night that only worsened for the Catalans.

The Barcelona team bus endure fans attack en route to the Champions League match against Chelsea on November 25, 2025. Photos by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC and Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona's team bus ambushed

According to Football London, the vehicle came under attack while heading for the evening kick-off.

A window was smashed in the chaos, forcing staff to carry out quick repairs before the squad could continue.

Players were visibly rattled, and once the final whistle sounded, they were hurried to Gatwick Airport.

Police have since opened an investigation into the episode, as cited by The Mirror.

Barcelona crushed by Chelsea after bus incident

The tension of the journey seemed to linger on the pitch. Barcelona, riding on a four-game unbeaten streak, struggled to settle and were punished by a ruthless Chelsea side.

Yet the night might have unfolded differently had Ferran Torres converted a golden chance in the fourth minute. That early miss proved costly as the hosts seized control with relentless precision.

Chelsea’s breakthrough came from a Jules Kounde own goal, followed by a brilliant effort from Estevao that brought Stamford Bridge to its feet.

The Brazilian's stunner put him in the same bracket as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as teenagers who scored in their first three Champions League games.

Below is Estevao's spectacular goal:

Liam Delap added a late finish to complete the scoring. Hansi Flick’s men failed to find a response, marking the first time a team under his guidance had failed to register a goal in a Champions League outing.

Their problems deepened when Ronald Araujo received two cautions. The temporary captain was first booked for dissent before bringing down Marc Cucurella, leaving Barcelona with 10 players for the closing stages.

Chelsea now turn their attention to a tricky Premier League meeting with Arsenal on November 30, a contest expected to test both sides at a critical point in the season.

The Blues sit second in the table, six points behind the Gunners, who defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 on Wednesday, November 26.

After that, Chelsea face Leeds and Bournemouth before resuming Champions League duties with a challenging trip to Bergamo to face Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Atalanta.

Barcelona players pose for a group photo before their match against Chelsea. Photo credit: @FCBarcelona/X.

Source: Twitter

Barcelona, meanwhile, hope to recover quickly. They host Deportivo Alaves on November 29, playing at the iconic Camp Nou for the second time this season before hosting their first Champions League match at the fabled grounds on December 9 after UEFA relaxed Article 25 of the competition's rules.

Barca fans want 3 players sacked

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona fans want three players removed from the team after their poor performance in the heavy defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Supporters believe the trio’s disappointing display played a major role in the loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh