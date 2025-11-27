Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the football world for a period spanning over a decade

The two football veterans have scored hundreds of goals, broke many records, and won countless trophies

Former Germany superstar Mesut Ozil has decided to settle the endless debate with a 'bizarre' answer

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gave a surprising answer when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though both Messi and Ronaldo are now in the twilight of their careers, they’ve reigned supreme over the past two decades, winning 13 Ballon d'Or titles combined and sparking ongoing debate about who might be the greatest of all time.

Real Madrid Icon Makes Surprise Pick When 'Settling' Ronaldo and Messi GOAT Debate

Source: Getty Images

When Ozil, who played alongside Ronaldo for three years at Real Madrid, was asked to make his pick, he gave an unexpected response.

Ozil on Ronaldo vs Messi

The former Germany international, who has Turkish heritage, replied with a smile: 'Arda Guler'.

Ozil once shared the pitch with Guler at Fenerbahce before the young Turkish talent transferred to Real Madrid.

Although Guler shone at this summer’s European Championships, the 19-year-old has struggled to secure a regular spot in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup over the past year.

In the past, Ozil has openly favoured Ronaldo over Messi. In a Q&A on X back in January 2021, he wrote:

“Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in!” adding a winking emoji for good measure."

Two years later, Ozil told Marca:

“Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo was a lot of fun. For me, he is the best player of all time. We understood each other perfectly on the pitch - I assisted, and he scored. Passing to a player who almost never missed was a gift.”

Buffon comments on the GOAT debate

In another report, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his pick in the GOAT debate.

The World Cup winner said both players were different, adding that Messi is complete while Ronaldo has good instinct.

Ronaldinho names players better than GOATs

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that legendary ball wizard Ronaldinho rejected claims that his former teammate Messi is the greatest player ever.

The Brazilian legend, who watched the Argentine develop at Barcelona, opined that there were better footballers than him and his GOAT rival, Ronaldo.

Source: YEN.com.gh