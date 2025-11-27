New York’s mayor-elect, Zohran Kwame Mamdani, has stirred deep nostalgia among Ghanaian football fans after revisiting Luis Suárez’s infamous handball from the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Mamdani, whose parents named him after Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, shared in an interview how emotionally the moment struck him when it happened

His reflection immediately resonated with netizens, who could not help but relive the painful memory that denied Ghana a historic place in the World Cup semi-finals

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, New York’s mayor-elect, has opened up about a moment from his childhood that still stirs deep emotion.

He revealed that Ghana’s dramatic exit from the 2010 FIFA World Cup left him in tears, marking one of the most unforgettable nights of his life.

New York Mayor Elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani Recalls Heartfelt Reaction to Luis Suarez's 2010 Handball. Photos by Michael M. Santiago and Paul Gilham - FIFA.

Mamdani recalls Ghana's 2010 World Cup exit

Mamdani, 34, explained that the heartbreaking end to Ghana’s quarter-final clash with Uruguay was not just another football story.

For him, it was a memory that lingered long after the final whistle. He remembered watching Luis Suarez stretch out an arm to stop Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header in the dying seconds.

The illegal block changed the course of the match and created one of the most controversial scenes in World Cup history.

When Portuguese referee Olegario Benquerenca awarded the penalty, hope spread across the African continent.

Asamoah Gyan, who had already converted from the spot earlier in the tournament, stepped forward with confidence.

Moments later, his strike crashed against the crossbar, and everything shifted. Suarez’s mocking celebration added salt to a fresh wound.

According to FIFA, Ghana eventually fell in the ensuing shootout, losing the chance to become the first African country to reach the semifinals.

Mamdani shared his recollection during an appearance on The Adams Friedland Show.

“I was at the Ghana-Uruguay game. That's where I cried in public. Yeah, Luis Suarez [sighed],” he said, adding, “It was the closest...” before he was interrupted.

Watch the video:

His words reignited emotions among many who still carry the memory with pride and grief.

Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) poured in as supporters reflected on a night that united an entire continent in hope.

@AjoorBm5sfjz9mk wrote:

"Well, every Ghanaian cried that day."

@KingEscobar_6 added:

"That night was a totally mournful arena for all Ghanaians, Luis Suarez err... he needs a knock on his head paaaa. He made us all cry, Chale."

@WovenSteel717 shared:

"That night brings a heavy heart to Ghanaians every time it comes up."

@adadejrn expressed personal sorrow:

"My passion for watching football went down tremendously."

Why is Zohran Mamdani called Kwame?

Mamdani’s attachment to Ghana stretches beyond football. Born in Uganda to Indian parents, he was named Kwame in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

After early years in Kampala and later Cape Town, he moved to New York at age seven, according to Al Jazeera.

New York Mayor Elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani Recalls Heartfelt Reaction to Luis Suarez's 2010 Handball. Photo by Jim WATSON.

His journey reached a milestone in 2025 when he won the New York City mayoral election on November 4. His inauguration will take place on January 1, 2026.

Gyan confronted over 2010 penalty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan was confronted by a Ghanaian man about his 2010 penalty miss as he was leaving a stadium.

The young man, trying to be mischievous, recorded the former Black Stars captain, who simply glanced at him and kept walking.

