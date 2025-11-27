Portugal and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo confidently considers himself the greatest footballer of all time.

Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is always part of that debate, with many regarding him as one of the best ever

However, Hugo Gatti believes that neither comes close to Pele, whom he sees as unmatched in football history

Hugo Gatti has added his voice to the ongoing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Argentine football legend asserted that while Ronaldo has "always been better" than Messi, he still falls short of being the greatest player in football history.

Ronaldo and Messi have crossed paths on the pitch several times, with the former Barcelona star leading in head-to-heads. Credit: Reuters (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo, never shy about his confidence, has repeatedly declared himself as the GOAT, ranking himself above legends like Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pelé.

In an interview with La Sexta, the Portuguese superstar boldly asserted his dominance as the best to ever play the game.

Is Ronaldo the GOAT?

However, Gatti strongly disagrees with that claim.

Speaking to Bolavip, the former goalkeeper insisted that while Ronaldo has been an exceptional player, he does not compare to Pelé, whom he considers untouchable.

“It is public knowledge that, for me, there is not, nor was there, nor will there be anyone like Pelé. Pelé is unrivalled; he was something else. Cristiano was great in recent years, but he is not close to Pelé, nor are Maradona and Messi."

Despite that, Gatti still ranks Ronaldo ahead of Messi, pointing to CR7's success across multiple clubs, his relentless goal-scoring ability, and his willingness to take risks.

“Cristiano played for bigger clubs, scored more goals, and always took risks. I’ve never heard Messi or Maradona say ‘I am the best in history.’ But Cristiano says it and backs it up. That makes him different from Messi.”

Ronaldo, now 40, has won five Ballons d’Or compared to Messi’s eight, but his trophy cabinet includes major honours at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

For almost 20 years, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport, setting records that many believe are untouchable.

The Argentine, who added a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or to his collection in 2023, has also lifted two Copa América titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, achievements many believe cement his claim as football’s ultimate player, according to GOAL.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, burst onto the scene at Manchester United in 2003 before establishing himself as a global superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

His move to Real Madrid in 2009 sparked unforgettable El Clásico battles with Messi that thrilled fans around the world.

With five Ballon d’Ors, three Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and international glory in both the European Championship and the Nations League, his legacy remains unshakeable.

Others, especially die-hard Ronaldo supporters, argued that the rapper simply doesn’t watch enough football.

The debate rages on, with Messi and Ronaldo continuing to inspire loyalty among their fans, according to beIN Sports.

According to Transfermarkt, Ronaldo has 799 domestic goals and 141 international goals, while Messi has 766 goals and 114 goals, for club and country, respectively.

Ex-footballers rank Ronaldo ahead of Messi

YEN.com.gh also reported on a 2023 poll, in which 66% of former footballers ranked Ronaldo’s career above Messi’s.

The majority sided with the Portuguese veteran, describing his career as superior in comparison to his Argentinian rival.

Source: YEN.com.gh