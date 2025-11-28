Barcelona has intensified hunt for a long-term Lewandowski replacement with a surprising name emerging on their radar

The club faces crucial decisions on securing a proven goalscorer to lead the front line in upcoming seasons

Another highly-rated African striker has been linked with a potential move to the Camp Nou

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy appears set to depart the Bundesliga side at the end of the season, with Europe’s elite clubs closely monitoring the situation.

The 29-year-old forward has ruled out a move in January, but internal expectations at Dortmund point to an inevitable summer exit.

Hansi Flick and Barcelona are monitoring Serhou Guirassy's situation at Borussia Dortmund.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona, among others, are reportedly assessing the striker as they search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to Sky Sports.

Guirassy has been in sensational form since his breakout at Stuttgart and subsequent arrival at Dortmund, establishing himself as one of the continent’s most prolific goalscorers.

According to Transfermarkt, his current contract, running until 2028, includes a release clause that reduces each year. Last summer, the €75 million clause went untriggered, but it is set to decrease again next summer, creating a potentially bargain opportunity for major clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Serhou Guirassy is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

While he has rejected the notion of leaving mid-season, reports suggest Dortmund privately expect Guirassy to seek a new challenge.

Discussions with Saudi Arabian clubs have also been reportedly initiated by his brother, who serves as his agent, though the release clause does not apply to teams in the Gulf region.

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has commented that there is little doubt about Guirassy’s desire to leave, reinforcing the growing belief in Germany that the striker’s next step lies elsewhere.

Serhou Guirassy's 2025/26 stats

Guirassy’s scoring record since joining Dortmund in 2024 has been exceptional. Only the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lewandowski have matched his numbers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Even with a slight dip in form this season, he has managed nine goals and four assists in 17 appearances, including a brace during Dortmund’s 4-0 triumph over Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has stressed Guirassy’s importance to the team, describing him as a key figure and insurance policy for the squad.

Despite this, the club is already scouting potential replacements, with Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani emerging as a target should the summer exit materialize.

Guirassy now faces two clear options: a move to a major European club competing in the Champions League, or a financially lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia. Barcelona’s interest adds another dimension, particularly as the Catalan giants plan for life after Lewandowski.

With his release clause set to drop and his scoring consistency proven, Guirassy has positioned himself as one of Europe’s most attractive transfer prospects.

Victor Osihen on Barcelona's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Barcelona’s search for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, with Victor Osimhen emerging as a potential target.

The Catalan club is reportedly exploring several options to secure a prolific striker for the coming seasons.

