Chelsea have received a much-needed boost ahead of one of their toughest fixtures of the season

Cole Palmer, who initially picked up a groin injury that kept him out for 13 matches before later hurting his pinky finger, is finally set for a comeback

The Englishman is expected to return on Sunday, November 30, for the highly anticipated showdown against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been handed a major lift ahead of their top-of-the-table meeting with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, with Cole Palmer finally returning to full fitness.

The young attacker has endured a turbulent spell filled with unfortunate setbacks, yet he is now ready for Sunday’s showdown.

Cole Palmer fit to face Arsenal

Palmer’s season has been shaped by persistent interruptions that have kept him away from competitive action for 16 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

A groin problem ruled him out for 13 straight fixtures, halting his momentum during a strong start.

Just as he was preparing to rejoin the squad, he accidentally injured a finger after striking a door at home. That forced him to miss victories over Burnley and FC Barcelona.

His last appearance came during a narrow defeat at Manchester United on 20 September. Since that outing, Chelsea have played 13 fixtures with 10 wins, two losses and one draw.

Palmer has featured only five times this campaign, a run that left supporters anxious about his availability for the London derby.

Enzo Maresca confirmed that the forward is ready to contribute again.

“He is available to start,” the Chelsea manager said, as quoted by the club's website.

“Everyone is happy, the teammates are happy, we are all happy, and the most important thing is Cole is happy because a footballer wants to play games and make the sessions every day.

“He is our best player, we are happy he is back. We need to give him time to be 100 percent fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good for this club in the future.”

Why Palmer's return is a boost for Chelsea

Palmer’s return could not be more timely. Chelsea sit second behind Arsenal and can narrow the gap at the top with a win this weekend.

Their home form, however, has been inconsistent, with only 10 of their 23 Premier League points collected at Stamford Bridge. Flashscore notes that their home points ratio is among the lowest in the division.

Their recent run against Arsenal also paints a challenging picture. Chelsea have claimed only one victory in the past 11 league meetings with the Gunners, a sequence stretching back to December 2019.

Signed from Manchester City for an initial fee of £40 million, Palmer has been Chelsea’s leading scorer in both of his Premier League campaigns, producing 22 goals in his debut season and adding 15 in the next.

