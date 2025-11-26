Estevao Willian’s sensational performance stole the show in a Champions League clash against Barcelona

The Brazilian matched the feats of Haaland and Mbappe in Europe, scoring in his first three Champions League starts

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has urged Estevao to focus on growth, not pressure from football legends

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged teenage sensation Estevao Willian to “relax” despite growing comparisons to football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian, who has made an explosive start to his first season at Stamford Bridge, delivered a standout performance in Chelsea's 3-0 Champions League triumph over Barcelona.

Chelsea star Estevao dazzles against Barcelona, but Maresca warns him to enjoy football, not pressure. Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Ahead of the clash, excitement built around the showdown between Chelsea's rising star Estevao and Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, two of Europe’s brightest young talents. The night ended emphatically for Chelsea, with Estevao putting on a masterclass.

After an own goal from Jules Kounde gave Chelsea the lead, Estevao doubled the advantage early in the second half, as noted by Flashscore, before Liam Delap sealed the win with a third goal. While Estevao shone, Yamal was largely kept quiet, highlighting the Brazilian's growing influence on the European stage.

The 18-year-old’s impressive form also saw him match the European records of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, becoming only the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League appearances.

Estevao of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on November 25, 2025. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

After the game, Maresca emphasized the importance of patience and enjoyment for young talents, as cited by GOAL.

“Estevao needs to relax. He needs to enjoy training sessions and football itself. Comparing him or Lamine to Messi or Ronaldo at 18 puts too much pressure on them. They should focus on being happy, arriving at training with joy, and playing without overthinking comparisons,” the Italian coach said.

Reflecting on his own performance, Estevao described the night as “perfect.” He said:

“It all happened so quickly. I found space, created chances, and scored. I hope to keep this form for years. From day one, I’ve felt a strong connection with the fans, and scoring for them was very special.”

Maresca advises Estevao to focus on growth

Meanwhile, Maresca also highlighted what he believes is most important for Estevao’s development.

“He is already playing at a high level, even with Brazil. Of course, he can improve, but we are very happy with him. Players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri are a joy for football fans.

For Estevao, the key is enjoying the game and focusing on becoming a better version of himself each day. Work hard, improve constantly, and success will follow,” Maresca explained.

Chelsea, however, cannot afford complacency despite their European dominance. Their next challenge is a Premier League clash against Arsenal, who currently top the table. After Manchester City dropped points against Newcastle, Chelsea climbed to second and now aim to close the gap on the leaders to just three points.

The Premier League showdown promises to test Estevao and his teammates as they seek to maintain momentum on both domestic and European fronts.

Estevao makes Champions League history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Estevao Willian joined an elite group of youngsters on November 25 by scoring in Chelsea’s 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.

His strike placed him alongside Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland as one of the few teens to reach this milestone in Europe’s premier competition.

