Ghanaian musician and University of Ghana Student Representative Council (SRC) president Guru has responded to claims made by the Miss UG 2025 winner.

This followed Miss University of Ghana 2025 winner Mariam Jasmine Saaka’s bitter comments about the condition of her prize vehicle.

Guru Fires Back at Miss UG 2025 Winner Over Used Car Comment: "Go to Manhyia And See Old Cars"

Miss UG 2025 rejects her prize car

Miss UG 2025 winner Mariam Jasmine Saaka has publicly expressed her dissatisfaction with the black Toyota Vitz she received after winning the tertiary beauty pageant.

In a candid video, she detailed her dismay, citing the car's numerous mechanical failures and asserting that it was far from the “brand-new” condition that was promised to her as part of her prize package.

According to Jasmine, the car was immobile, which led her to leave it neglected in the university's car park.

She went on to highlight several interior issues, including loose and detachable panels, a malfunctioning glove compartment, and missing grab handles, problems she vehemently argued were unacceptable for a vehicle that was supposed to be new.

Guru blasts Miss UG 2025 over car comment

In response to these claims, Guru, known for his hit song “Lapaz Toyota,” defended the vehicle's condition and questioned the standards by which "new" vehicles are measured in Ghana.

He pointedly suggested that Jasmine should visit Manhyia Palace, where vintage cars over a century old are still operational, implying that age alone does not define a vehicle’s value or usability.

"You say the car is old, that it’s 90 years old, but go to Manhyia Palace and you’ll see cars that are even 100 years old still on the road,” Guru remarked in the video. “You claim, ‘The car is not new. You promised me a brand-new car but gave me an old one,’ yet the car had ignition and was operable when it was handed over to you.”

Guru further questioned the reality of what qualifies as a new car in Ghana, highlighting the distinction between genuinely new vehicles and those that may be slightly older but still functional.

His comments have sparked a debate about the expectations of pageant winners and the validity of their complaints regarding prize conditions.

