Harry Maguire is said to be prepared to reject a staggering £500,000-per-week offer from Saudi Arabia in order to remain at Manchester United, but only if the club gives him the guarantees he wants about his long-term role.

The England defender, whose contract expires next summer, is reportedly willing to commit to an extension provided United confirm he will remain a key part of their squad under the INEOS-led rebuild.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire reportedly turns down staggering £500,000-a-week proposal. Image credit: Shaun Brooks

Source: Getty Images

Harry Maguire to fend off Saudi offers

According to the EPL Index, clubs from the Saudi Pro League, including Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq, are said to have approached Maguire with offers that could make him one of the highest-paid defenders in the world.

However, according to The Mirror, the 32-year-old centre-back is leaning toward rejecting those deals. Instead, he wants to stay at Old Trafford, provided his next contract includes clear guarantees about playing time and leadership responsibility.

Maguire knows a move to the Middle East could damage his England prospects, and while the financial package on offer is tempting, sources say he’s prioritising top-level football over paychecks.

Since joining United for a record £80 million from Leicester City in 2019, Maguire’s time at the club has been a rollercoaster. He rose quickly to become captain in 2020, only to be stripped of the armband by Erik ten Hag following a dip in form.

Harry Maguire during the EPL match Manchester United- Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025, as he looks set to reject a huge Saudi offer. Image credit: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Yet his response has been one of quiet determination. Maguire worked his way back into the team last season, helping United lift both the Carabao Cup (2023) and FA Cup (2024). His strong mentality and professionalism have seen him regain respect in the dressing room and among fans.

Now, as his contract nears its end, the former skipper is weighing loyalty against opportunity, a decision that could define the final chapter of his career.

Meanwhile, within the club’s new INEOS-driven hierarchy, Maguire is said to be highly regarded for his experience and composure, even as United continue reshaping their defence.

His leadership, aerial strength, and consistency are seen as vital qualities in a squad still searching for balance. While some teammates have struggled for form, Maguire has quietly rebuilt his reputation through reliability and professionalism.

Sources close to the player claim he wants to finish his career at the highest level in Europe, not in Saudi Arabia, both to maintain his standards and to stay in contention for England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh