Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been cautioned about his squad selection for the 2026 World Cup by a former GFA chairman

According to him, players who previously turned down the Black Stars should not be considered for next year’s global tournament

Foreign-born talents, including Eddie Nketiah, are reportedly exploring the possibility of earning a place in Ghana’s squad

As anticipation rises toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has delivered a firm caution to Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

He believes Ghana must approach player selection with clarity and conviction, especially when dealing with footballers whose loyalty has wavered in the past.

Former GFA boss warns Otto Addo

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed that the national team should avoid welcoming individuals who show interest only when it benefits their personal ambitions.

In his view, the Black Stars deserve players who carry genuine commitment and show pride in representing the country.

He noted that those who have never been invited should be allowed to prove themselves, but anyone who declined the chance to wear the national colours in earlier moments should not be considered again.

“Those who initially turned down invitations should not be invited at all, but those who have never been invited must be given the opportunity to come and play,” he told Graphic Sports.

He further expressed concern about the current group, insisting that several players may not possess the level required for a tournament as demanding as the World Cup.

“We are going to play at the highest stage of football, and if the country wants to progress, then most of the boys who brought us to where we are today are not good players,” he said.

“If there are other experienced footballers, we should look for the best that will take us to the World Cup.”

His remarks follow ongoing discussions about players born abroad who have recently shown openness to joining the national team after earlier rejections.

These developments have sparked debate among supporters, particularly regarding motives and long-term commitment.

Eddie Nketiah, others 'eyeing' Ghana call

It will be recalled that renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams reported that Eddie Nketiah is now "ready" and "mature enough" to feature for Ghana.

Nketiah, who plays for Crystal Palace after leaving Arsenal, once rejected overtures from the GFA in pursuit of a future with England.

He even made a single senior appearance against Australia on October 12, 2023, according to Arsenal's official website. However, his chances with the Three Lions have since faded.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, another long-standing target, has also struggled for regular involvement with England.

Francis Amuzu, who once chose Belgium over Ghana, reversed his decision and secured his Ghanaian passport two years ago. He has since declared his readiness to play for the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, Flashscore reports that the GFA and the technical team are monitoring several promising players.

These include German-born forward Ilyas Ansah, Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong and Dutch-born goalkeeper Jayden Owusu Oduro, as the search for depth and quality continues ahead of next season’s qualifying campaign.

Otto Addo's message to dual nationals

