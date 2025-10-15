Otto Addo has delivered a heartfelt message to foreign-born players eligible to represent Ghana

Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup has reportedly reignited interest among several players of Ghanaian descent

Among those rumoured to be considering a switch of allegiance is former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has delivered a strong message to players considering a switch to represent Ghana after the nation sealed its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His comments follow a wave of interest from footballers with Ghanaian heritage eager to join the team for the showpiece event in North America.

Otto Addo drops a key message to Eddie Nketiah and other Ghana-eligible stars. Photo credit: Visionhaus/Getty and @PUMA/X

Source: Getty Images

Since Ghana’s qualification, reports have surfaced about several dual nationals eyeing a move to the Black Stars.

Among the most talked-about names are Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah and Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Both players have long been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association, with their potential inclusion sparking debate among fans.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, Nketiah, now 26, feels “settled and mature” enough to represent Ghana after previously viewing England as a “natural progression”.

Check out Saddick Adams' post on Nketiah:

Should either player commit, they would add depth to Otto Addo’s already competitive attacking setup, per Tribuna.

Otto Addo sends message to Nketiah, others

Addressing the growing conversation, Addo underlined that any future call-ups would be based on passion and dedication, not convenience.

He reminded everyone that the team’s success has been built on unity and trust, and that must not be disrupted.

“I think Ghana should always have certain pride,” Addo told 3Sports.

“As a country, we need to go on each player to check commitment, which is very crucial. We have a very good unity, and we definitely don’t want to destroy it by bringing in players who don’t have the commitment.”

He continued, “It’s a different thing if we haven’t approached you and now you want to come, or we have been approaching you all the way and you said no, but now as we are at the World Cup, you want to come.”

Otto Addo interacts with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku during a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Addo admitted that interest from foreign-born players has grown sharply since Ghana booked its ticket to the World Cup.

However, he made it clear that every case will be treated individually, stressing that past refusals will not be easily forgotten.

“There are players I have been chasing since 2021 who didn’t reply to our calls or want to come,” he revealed.

“It is very difficult to want to say that in general this is how we will deal with players willing to switch nationality.”

Despite his firm stance, Addo left the door open to those who genuinely want to serve the nation.

“If he wants to play for Ghana, then we are always open,” he said.

Ghana’s qualification marks another milestone for Addo, who has become the first Ghanaian coach to lead the team to back-to-back World Cups, as cited by Footie Center.

His message, though measured, serves as a reminder that the Black Stars are building a culture where loyalty, not fame, determines who earns the chance to wear the jersey.

Five stars who could play for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh listed five foreign-born players who could strengthen the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The list included Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as top prospects to boost Ghana’s attack.

Source: YEN.com.gh