Ghana is gearing up for a highly anticipated friendly against England on Tuesday, December 2

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren remains upbeat ahead of the clash, even after the Lionesses’ emphatic victory over China

Key details on how fans can watch the much-talked-about encounter have now been confirmed

The Black Queens step back onto the pitch for the first time since securing a place at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and their return comes with a major challenge.

Ghana face England in a high-profile friendly that promises intensity, atmosphere and a real measure of progress for Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side.

England vs Ghana: Black Queens Squad, Kick-Off Time, and How to Watch Live. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and Naomi Baker - The FA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The team have settled in Southampton and are sharpening their preparations ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting at St Mary’s Stadium.

Confidence is building in camp, especially after a strong run of results. Ghana crushed Egypt by seven goals to seal their continental qualification and later defeated Aston Villa by 3-1 in a closed preparatory encounter.

England arrive in equally fiery form. The European champions produced a dominant performance at Wembley, where they swept China aside by eight goals.

Their depth and consistency make them one of the toughest opponents in the women’s game, yet Bjorkegren remains upbeat about his team’s chances.

“We need to attack the game differently. We believe in ourselves. We know we have strong players who are ready to tackle, to work hard, to take every duel. I hope we can stay in the game as long as possible.

"Our game plan is to win, whether that is realistic or not, I do not know, and I do not care," he said during the pre-match briefing, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

England vs. Ghana: Black Queens team news

Ghana’s travelling group brings together seasoned performers and rising names eager to show their value against Sarina Wiegman’s impressive squad.

The middle of the pitch, Ghana's strongest department, will be handled by Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye Hlorkah and Stella Nyamekye, giving the team creativity and balance.

The backline features captain Portia Boakye and includes a return for Anasthesia Achiaa, whose presence strengthens the defensive unit.

In attack, coach Bjorkegren will rely on Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, Evelyn Badu and Alice Kusi for goals.

Meanwhile, French-born defender Benedicte Simon of Servette Geneve FC has been handed her maiden call-up, adding freshness and energy as the Queens look to match England’s tempo.

This fixture marks the first senior women’s international meeting between the two nations. It also serves as a crucial warm-up for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in March 2026.

Time and how to watch England vs. Ghana

The contest is set for a 7:00 PM kickoff at St Mary’s Stadium. Ghanaian supporters can follow the action live on four GBC platforms.

Coverage will be available on GTV Sports Plus, GTV, Garden City TV and Obonu TV.

With interest in the women’s game continuing to rise, this match offers a valuable stage for the Black Queens to demonstrate their growth and ambition.

