A Ghanaian-born Belgian footballer has expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup

The skillful winger, who once turned down the Ghana Football Association, has now had a change of heart

He currently plays in Brazil and hopes his strong performances will earn him a call-up from Otto Addo

Francis Amuzu has officially expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars after years of uncertainty about where his international allegiance lay.

The Ghanaian-born winger, who once declined a national team call-up, says he is now ready to embrace his roots and wear the Ghana jersey with pride.

His decision comes in the wake of Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Born in Accra but raised in Belgium from the age of two, Amuzu is the son of former Ghanaian footballer Theophilous Amuzu, who played for Hearts of Oak and Ghana's youth teams.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Francis began pursuing his football dreams at a young age.

“My father is an ex-footballer. He played in Ghana before moving to Belgium when he got a contract there. I started to play football since I got the blood from my father,” Amuzu told Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Oliviera of Radio Gaucha and Zero Hora, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Despite representing Belgium at the U19 and U21 levels, per Transfermarkt, Amuzu maintains a strong sense of identity with Ghana.

“Yes, Ghana remains my first country. I have been there and also have some contacts with the family. So, I love Ghana. I am a Ghanaian since I was born there,” he affirmed.

Amuzu reveals intentions to play for Ghana

Now plying his trade with Brazilian side Grêmio, Amuzu has impressed since joining earlier this year, netting twice and providing an assist in 14 Serie A appearances.

His eye-catching performances have sparked conversations back home, with many fans calling on Otto Addo to consider him for the Black Stars squad as the winger hopes his form earns him a long-awaited call-up.

"I am happy they [Ghana] qualified for the World Cup. The World Cup is a wonderful tournament – one of the biggest football competitions in the world. I am happy for Ghana,” he said, adding, “To be honest, my heart is in Ghana.

"If Ghana comes, for sure, I will go. I hope they can invite me but for now, my concentration is at Gremio, to try and perform well in every game."

Fans react to Amuzu’s declaration

While his renewed interest has sparked excitement among some Ghanaians, others remain sceptical, questioning his timing and commitment.

@RocksonSoul1 joked:

“Make he come join Dr. Amuzu make them produce Amuzu P capsules.”

@iam_abronoma quipped:

“Nketiah kraaa dey play Palace we no go call am na Gremio for Brazil masa go sit somewhere.”

@Patrick_Ashlus7 added humorously:

“As for him unless his father becomes the GFA president and maybe his brother the national team coach before he can get that call up o.”

Amuzu completed his nationality switch two years ago and remains eligible to feature for Ghana.

The former Anderlecht star is not alone in this bracket, with Eddie Nketiah said to be "settled and mature" to play for the birth country of his parents.

As he continues to shine in Brazil, all eyes will be on whether the Gremio forward’s long-awaited Black Stars debut finally becomes a reality.

