Laura Woods: TV presenter collapses while presenting England vs. Ghana coverage
- Laura Woods suddenly collapsed live on air during ITV’s coverage of England’s match against Ghana, prompting immediate concern
- The cameras quickly panned away as colleagues, including Ian Wright, reacted in shock
- When the broadcast returned, Katie Shanahan had stepped in to replace Woods as presenter
Television presenter Laura Woods collapsed on air during ITV's coverage of England's friendly against Ghana on Tuesday.
Woods was leading the broadcaster's pre-match coverage when she appeared to faint while pitchside.
Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moved quickly to catch her as she fell.
The broadcaster cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan.
Shanahan said: "As you have probably noticed we don't have the wonderful Laura Woods because she's just been taken ill.
"But she's in very good hands so I'm stepping in at late notice."
Watch the sad moment below:
Woods' fiancee Adam Collard later provided an update in a post on X which read:
"Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."
Fans on social media were quick to express their well-wishes after the incident.
'Hope Laura Woods is ok!' One wrote.
Another said:
'Upsetting to see Laura Woods faint. Glad Ian Wright caught her. Speedy recovery.'
A third added:
'Hope Laura Woods is alright. Get well soon!'
Woods is a regular on ITV and TNT Sports, where she presents coverage of the men's Champions League.
In January, Woods gave birth to a baby boy, Leo, with Collard. She took a break from presenting before returning in April.
Collard, known for his controversial stints on Love Island and then Celebrity SAS, and Woods went public with their relationship in October 2023.
They got engaged in September 2024 after Collard proposed on a beach in St Ives, Cornwall.
