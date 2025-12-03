Tennis superstar Ana Ivanovic has reportedly filed for divorce from football icon Bastian Schweinsteiger, ending a nine-year marriage

Alleged extramarital affair by Schweinsteiger is said to have triggered the high-profile split

Divorce proceedings and child support arrangements are reportedly underway, with the couple’s three sons at the centre of the arrangements

Former tennis world No.1 Ana Ivanovic has reportedly filed for divorce from ex-Manchester United star Bastian Schweinsteiger following allegations of an extramarital affair.

The couple, who had been married for nine years, are said to have gone their separate ways earlier this year.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger (pictured holding the World Cup trophy) reportedly end their marriage. Image credit: Shaun Botterill - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Ivanovic, 38, and Schweinsteiger first met in 2014 and tied the knot in 2016, shortly after the German midfielder joined Manchester United. Their wedding took place in the romantic setting of Venice, Italy, where they exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

According to German publication Bild, Ivanovic officially filed for divorce at Munich District Court in November. She has also reportedly sought child support in Palma de Mallorca, where she currently resides with their three sons, Luka, Leon and Teo. The couple’s children are thought to attend the same school, which may have influenced Ivanovic’s choice of residence.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger attend the Opening Night Gala of the Laver Cup 2024 at WECC on September 19, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Image credit: Gerald Matzka

Source: Getty Images

German media have named the woman allegedly involved in Schweinsteiger’s affair as “Silva”, who is believed to be Bulgarian. Ivanovic’s representative, Christian Schertz, confirmed in July that the split was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Cheating allegations against Schweinsteiger

Reports in Germany began surfacing in June that Schweinsteiger had been seen in a romantic situation with a new partner, with speculation that the affair may have started in the summer of 2024. German magazine Bunte noted that Ivanovic was initially open to reconciliation, but Schweinsteiger reportedly expressed a desire to “live freely,” preventing any chance of repairing their marriage.

The pair were last seen together in public at the Laver Cup in September 2024. Despite the ongoing tensions, they appeared to share a lighter moment on social media with a joint Instagram post from a Christmas market in December, hinting at cordial relations.

Schweinsteiger, 41, enjoyed a brief but notable stint at Manchester United, playing for a season and a half and winning the FA Cup in 2016. He later moved to Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire before retiring from professional football in 2019.

The divorce marks the end of a high-profile relationship that united two sporting icons. Ivanovic, once hailed as one of tennis’s brightest talents, and Schweinsteiger, a decorated midfielder, had long been considered a power couple in sports, making their split a headline-grabbing story across Europe.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic split

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the high-profile separation of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic before the former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder reportedly ended his marriage with the former tennis champion.

The couple reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their decision to part ways, suggesting that despite years of marriage, they had grown apart and were no longer able to reconcile their personal differences or maintain the relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh