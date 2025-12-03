A legendary free-kick stunned fans and left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot, leaving fans totally impressed

One striker we all know pulled off a jaw-dropping solo run past multiple defenders, which had everyone talking

A teenager turned heads with a sensational long-range strike that could be the goal of the year

The football world witnessed an explosion of unforgettable strikes in 2025, moments of magic crafted by the game’s elite.

From long-range rockets to impossible solo runs, here are YEN.com.gh's Top Six Goals of 2025, ranked purely by difficulty and jaw-dropping brilliance.

Best goals of 2025, featuring Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lamine Yamal. Image credit: Jeff Dean, Tim Clayton, Javier Borrego/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

1. Lionel Messi's freekick vs. Porto

Even at 38, Lionel Messi proved he remains football’s cheat code. His curling long-range free-kick against FC Porto in this year's Club World Cup flew into the top corner, leaving fans stunned and the goalkeeper hopeless.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Al-Khaleej

According to the BBC, Cristiano Ronaldo silenced critics with a gravity-defying overhead kick in Al-Nassr's 4-1 Saudi Pro League victory against Al Khaleej on November 23, 2025, reminiscent of his 2018 goal vs Juventus.

3. Kylian Mbappe vs Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe picked the ball near the halfway line, glided past four defenders, and slotted home with signature calmness, helping Real Madrid win the La Liga match 2-1 in September.

Kylian Mbappe scores during Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad La Liga game on September 13, 2025. Image credit: Manuel Images

Source: Getty Images

4. Declan Rice's freekick against Real Madrid

Declan Rice’s stunning free-kick against Real Madrid was one of the standout moments of 2025, a strike hit with perfect bend, dip, and conviction.

From over 25 yards out, the England midfielder curled the ball beyond the helpless Thibaut Courtois, delivering a world-class finish that showcased his evolution into a true big-game match-winner, as Arsenal won the Champions League clash 3-0.

5. Jude Bellingham vs Atlético Madrid

Bellingham met a looping cross with a fierce first-time volley that kissed the bar before going in. Pure technique, pure class.

6. Vinícius Jr vs Girona

According to Flashscore, the Real Madrid winger danced through three defenders at speed before firing home from a tight angle, as Los Blancos won the La Liga game 2-0 in February this year.

Fans reaction to Ronaldo's bicycle kick

Following Ronaldo's overhead kick against Al Khaleej, fans of the Portuguese great reacted happily on social media, with some of the best comments stated below.

@Yamoah: ''Reminds me When the GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the greatest headers in the history of football in extra time against FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final.''

@Killam: ''Last second of the game. Doubted by all in this game. He always proved everybody wrong.''

@Hemdy: ''I tried picturing Messi pulling this off… ended up laughing so hard my neighbors probably think I’m going crazy.''

Meanwhile, more incredible strikes were registered in 2025, as seen in the video below, from Lamine Yamal to Kylian Mbappe, Kvicha Kvarataskhelia, Samu Aghehowa, and Mohammed Salah.

Source: YEN.com.gh