A surprise home-based star is on course to make Ghana’s final World Cup squad this Friday, and few saw it coming

One midfield favourite has quietly become Otto Addo’s undisputed No. 6 ahead of the global showpiece

Several big-name forwards may keep their places despite inconsistent national-team performances

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw scheduled for this Friday, attention has quickly shifted from qualification to squad-building as Ghana prepare for the historic 48-team global showpiece.

Otto Addo, who guided the Black Stars through a tense qualification phase, is now expected to assemble a group strong enough to compete across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A look at the potential 26-man list of Otto Addo as Ghana awaits the World Cup draw on December 5, 2025. Image credit: Richard Pelhma, Ghana FA

Most of the players who featured in Ghana’s recent qualifiers remain favourites to make the final list, while club form in the ongoing 2025/26 season will play a decisive role.

However, some names, due to quality, consistency, or tactical value, are almost certain to be on the plane no matter what.

Now ahead of Friday's draw, YEN.com.gh projects the 26-man Black Stars squad Otto Addo is most likely to submit for the World Cup.

Projected Ghana 2026 World Cup squad

1. Benjamin Asare: Hearts of Oak’s dependable shot-stopper remains Otto Addo’s first-choice goalkeeper. His experience and composure make him a guaranteed pick.

2. Lawrence Ati-Zigi: The former No.1 at Qatar 2022 now plays backup to Asare, but his international pedigree keeps him firmly in contention.

3. Joseph Anang: Battling Joseph Wollacott for the final spot, Anang appears ahead due to his recent call-ups.

4. Alexander Djiku: Arguably Ghana’s most reliable defender today. A leader at the back and an automatic inclusion.

5. Mohammed Salisu: A top-quality defender whose starting role hinges on improved club minutes at AS Monaco.

6. Jonas Adjetey: A trusted option in Addo’s back-three systems, having played consistently through the qualifiers.

7. Jerome Opoku: Versatile and composed, Opoku offers valuable depth and remains a realistic selection.

8. Gideon Mensah: Though opinions remain divided, he is still Ghana’s preferred left-back.

9. Ebenezer Annan: Impressed in the 1–0 win over Comoros and continues to grow into the role of an attacking wing-back.

10. Alidu Seidu: Strong, experienced, and part of the 2022 squad—he remains a key figure in defence.

11. Caleb Yireknyi: The emerging right-back who started against CAR and Mali is expected to retain his place.

12. Mohammed Kudus: A guaranteed pick and arguably Ghana’s most influential player heading into 2026. According to Transfermarkt, Kudus scored his second Tottenham goal against Fulham in a recent Premier League match, as Otto Addo hopes the Spurs winger sharpens his offensive skills ahead of the World Cup.

13. Thomas Partey: His quality in controlling matches makes him indispensable when fit.

14. Kwasi Sibo: Now Addo’s preferred No.6, overtaking Salis Abdul Samed due to his strong recent form. According to the Ghana Football Association, boss Addo recently paid Sibo a visit in Spain, as he makes sure to bond well with his charges ahead of next year's World Cup.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo (right) visits Real Oviedo's Kwasi Sibo in Spain. Image credit: BlackStars

15. Elisha Owusu: Still trusted by the technical team despite facing competition after the Chad draw.

16. Prince Adu Kwabena: Did not feature much during the qualifiers, but remains highly rated and could be rewarded with a World Cup call-up.

17. Jordan Ayew: Led by example in qualifying, contributing seven goals and seven assists. A guaranteed squad member.

18. Antoine Semenyo: Not always prolific for Ghana, but his Premier League showings keep him firmly in the picture.

19. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: Provides width, pace, and creativity when fit. A near-certainty if healthy.

20. Inaki Williams: Despite inconsistent Ghana performances, his profile and experience make him hard to overlook.

21. Kamaldeen Sulemana: Expected to feature as long as he maintains fitness at Atalanta.

22. Prince Owusu: Medeama's form man could follow Benjamin Asare as the local-based selections.

23. Christopher Bonsu Baah: Offers versatility in attack, and with consistent performances in Kuwait, he has a real shot.

24. Jerry Afriyie: The 18-year-old starlet from La Louviere is one of Ghana’s brightest young prospects.

25. Brandon Thomas-Asante: A late call-up in qualifying, and his Championship form keeps him in contention.

26. Joseph Paintsil: With the 2026 World Cup being staged on his continent of play, missing out would be painful, he remains a strong contender.

Otto Addo's stance on Andre Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has sent an indirect signal to veteran Ghanaian skipper Andre Ayew.

There has been a popular debate among Ghanaian fans regarding the future of the clubless Black Stars legend, but Addo appears not to count on the former West Ham and Marseille star.

