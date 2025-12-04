Nineteen nations face strict U.S. travel measures ahead of the 2026 World Cup, including both full and partial bans

Visa restrictions and heightened trade tensions are adding uncertainty for certain teams and their fans

Rising political disputes could impact participation and attendance at FIFA’s biggest tournament

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A list has emerged revealing 19 countries that could be barred from entering the United States for the upcoming World Cup due to travel restrictions.

Reports suggest that President Donald Trump may also extend the ban to another major footballing nation.

Countries Hit by Donald Trump’s Travel Restrictions Ahead of World Cup Draw

Source: Getty Images

With FIFA’s showpiece tournament less than a year away, several teams, including some that have already secured qualification, face uncertainty over their participation.

Trump has already stirred controversy in the football world with his actions during the Club World Cup final.

Now, attention is shifting to next summer as the fate of some of the sport’s most prominent nations hangs in the balance.

Nineteen countries face restrictions

On June 9, the Council on Foreign Relations confirmed the introduction of strict travel measures affecting nineteen countries across multiple regions.

Twelve nations - Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, Haiti, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan, and Yemen - are subject to total travel bans, prohibiting entry into the United States under any circumstances.

Iran, despite having already qualified for the tournament, now faces uncertainty over its participation.

Another seven - Venezuela, Cuba, Burundi, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Turkmenistan - face partial travel restrictions targeting specific traveler categories or purposes.

Brazil’s situation raises concerns

Brazil, not on the official banned list, could still see its supporters barred from traveling after reports emerged that Donald Trump was considering blocking visas for Brazilians during the tournament.

Journalist Lourival Sant’Anna revealed that Brazilian senators visiting Washington were granted limited visas with shortened stays.

Tensions have also been heightened by escalating trade disputes, with U.S. tariffs on Brazilian imports rising from 10% in April to 50% in just four months.

While Brazil’s participation in the tournament remains safe for now, the situation could deteriorate, potentially putting the five-time world champions at further risk.

Will this impact Brazil’s 2026 World Cup campaign?

CNN Brasil reported that Brazilian senators visiting Washington encountered unusually tight visa restrictions, suggesting Trump’s proposed policies are already being quietly enacted.

These limitations could potentially remain in place during the 2026 World Cup, posing a serious hurdle for Brazilian fans planning to attend and support their national team in the U.S.

This would mean Brazil might play without much of their traveling support, which would be a significant blow to the tournament atmosphere.

Brazil comfortably secured qualification, finishing third in the South American qualifiers with 25 points, 10 behind leaders Argentina.

The top six teams from CONMEBOL usually qualify automatically, while the seventh-place team enters an intercontinental playoff.

Donald Trump places travel restrictions on Brazil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Trump has reportedly threatened to block a major footballing nation from participating fully in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in just 315 days.

With several key decisions still pending, the former U.S. president’s travel policies are raising alarm bells within the international football community.

Source: YEN.com.gh