Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is set to have a stepmother after his father, Mounir Nasraoui, proposed to his girlfriend, Khristina

Mounir and Khristina, who have been together for a while now, have now taken their relationship to the next level

The news has stirred mixed reactions online, with many fans sharing their thoughts on the 23-year-old’s relationship with the father of the young Barcelona star

Lamine Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, has officially proposed to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Khristina, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

The announcement, shared on his Instagram page, showed a photo of the couple accompanied by a black heart and ring emoji.

Lamine Yamal's dad engages his girlfriend

The pair, who have been publicly affectionate for months, have often featured together on social media.

Earlier this year, Mounir surprised Khristina with a Valentine’s Day celebration that drew warm reactions from fans.

His latest gesture, a heartfelt proposal, was captured in a touching photo that has since gone viral.

Many admirers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, while others shared mixed opinions.

@Graham_EHar095 wrote:

"Wow, this one is sooo special!"

@gloria.del.toro added in Spanish:

"Felicidades 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖"

@mirannkhoshnnaw chimed in:

"Congrats akhi, living your best life."

However, one fan jokingly remarked,

"Father dates kids, son dates mommies .... what a combo."

A Fresh Start for Both Parents

Mounir’s engagement has reignited curiosity about Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana.

The two parted ways several years ago, and Sheila has since remarried, according to Catalunya Diari. Lamine's mom now lives with her husband and two children, building a quiet life away from her former partner.

Mounir, too, appears to have turned the page, embracing happiness once more.

His public declaration of love for Khristina signals a new beginning for him and his family.

Meanwhile, their son, Lamine Yamal, continues to make headlines both on and off the field.

The 18-year-old has been linked with several romantic relationships, the most recent being with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, though the pair reportedly broke up a couple of weeks ago.

Despite the attention surrounding his personal life, Yamal’s performances for Barcelona have been electric.

In the recent 3–3 Champions League thriller against Club Brugge, the young winger scored a stunning goal reminiscent of Lionel Messi’s brilliance.

Behind the scenes, he is managing a chronic pubalgia condition, commonly known as sports hernia, that often troubles elite footballers.

Barcelona’s medical team is working to ease his discomfort and ensure his availability for upcoming fixtures.

Yamal is expected to feature when Barcelona travel to face Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaídos on Sunday, November 9, per Sofascore, as he continues to balance his rising football career with the whirlwind of attention surrounding his family.

