18-year-old Lamine Yamal has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with how the club handled his groin recovery

Yamal is among 12 first-team players sidelined this season, highlighting ongoing fitness challenges for the club

After Yamal’s complaints, Barcelona allowed him to work with different staff, with Flick adjusting protocols

FC Barcelona’s season has been heavily impacted by a string of injuries, with Lamine Yamal’s situation standing out as particularly high-profile.

The 18-year-old winger initially suffered a groin injury in September, and although he is nearing full fitness, the problem has lingered for almost three months, disrupting both his club and international commitments.

Yamal returned from Spain duty last September with pubalgia, causing him to miss key fixtures against Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe, and Real Oviedo.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up made a comeback against Real Sociedad, but after featuring in matches against them and Paris Saint-Germain within days, the injury flared up again.

As a result, he missed Spain’s last four games, as cited by Flashscore, creating friction between Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation.

The Athletic now indicates that Lamine Yamal has been dissatisfied with how Barcelona has managed his recovery.

Player Complaints Lead to Changes in Recovery Approach

According to The Athletic, Lamine Yamal raised concerns during the October international break, expressing frustration with the club’s medical handling under Julio Tous.

He requested to be treated by other staff members, and Barcelona accommodated the change. Since then, manager Hansi Flick has opted to return to the procedures used during Yamal’s debut season, seeking better outcomes for the teenager’s rehabilitation.

In total, Barcelona has already dealt with 12 first-team injuries this season, compared to eight at the same point last campaign. The club has also seen key players like Joan Garcia, Pedri, and Raphinha sidelined at various points, further straining squad depth.

The hope is that the recent adjustments in the medical approach and recovery protocols will help mitigate ongoing fitness issues. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether these measures will stabilize the squad and reduce injury-related disruptions.

