Mohammed Kudus has set his sights on winning silverware with Tottenham Hotspur after his impressive start to life in north London

The Ghanaian star is already making his mark, sitting joint-second in the Premier League assist charts with five assists in just 14 appearances

Kudus is expected to play a key role in Tottenham’s upcoming UEFA Champions League encounter against Slavia Prague on Tuesday, December 9

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has made his intentions clear at Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that his time at the club must end with silverware.

The attacking midfielder arrived from West Ham United for a reported £55 million in the summer and has quickly become one of the most influential players in Thomas Frank’s squad.

Mohammed Kudus gives a thumbs up to Tottenham Hotspur's teeming fans before their Premier League game against Brentford on December 6, 2025. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

His impact has been immediate. Data from ESPN shows he ranks second at the club for direct goal contributions this season, producing five assists and two goals.

Only Richarlison has more, with six goals and two assists.

Kudus has also completed the most take-ons in the Premier League so far, tied with Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku at 45, according to Squawka.

Kudus vows to win trophy at Tottenham

Despite his growing list of personal achievements, Kudus remains focused on collective success.

Ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League meeting with Slavia Prague on Tuesday, December 9, he reaffirmed his commitment to helping the club secure major honours.

"I have to win a trophy with Tottenham," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The fixture against the Czech side will be crucial for Spurs. Kudus, who humiliated a Brentford defender in Spurs' last Premier League game, has either scored or assisted in two of his last three appearances, giving supporters hope that he can rediscover his Champions League scoring touch.

Watch Kudus' slick dribble vs Brentford:

His last goal in the competition came during the 2022 season for Ajax against Rangers. Transfermarkt records show he has four goals and two assists in the tournament and is eager to improve that tally.

Can Kudus help Tottenham succeed this season?

Tottenham remain active in every competition this season, save for the EFL Cup.

In the Premier League, they sit on 22 points after fifteen matches, still within touching distance of the leading teams.

In Europe, they occupy a playoff position with eight points from five Champions League fixtures, and victory over Prague would further strengthen their path.

Mohammed Kudus accelerates with the ball as Brentford's Jordan Henderson tries to track him. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Their FA Cup journey begins with a tough meeting against Aston Villa in the third round, seen by many as the most realistic opportunity for Kudus and his teammates to lift a trophy this season.

The desire for redemption is also strong after their dramatic collapse in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this season, where a two-goal advantage evaporated before they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

For Kudus, moments like that only deepen his resolve. His skills, drive and consistency have already endeared him to Tottenham fans, and with the season progressing, he remains determined to crown his Spurs journey with a triumph.

Kudus scores belter but Spurs lose

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus scored for Tottenham but could not stop the team from suffering another disappointing result against Fulham on November 29, 2025.

The ex-Ajax man was one of Spurs’ best players on the night, but his strong performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat.

Source: YEN.com.gh