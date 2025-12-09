Internal tension has grown at Real Madrid as uncertainty surrounds Xabi Alonso's future with Los Blancos

Club officials have reportedly considered a surprising candidate who once shared the pitch with the current Real Madrid boss

A former Real Madrid manager and player could return to the La Liga giants, with Alonso struggling to convince he's the right man for the top job

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up their next move amid intensifying pressure on Xabi Alonso’s position at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The club’s stuttering form has caused major alarm behind the scenes, with Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo deepening an already worrying slump.

A former Liverpool star defender could replace Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid's manager. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Madrid’s loss, which included two red cards, has cost them the top spot in LaLiga after collecting just six points from their last 15.

With the Champions League clash against Manchester City looming, concerns are growing that Alonso’s tenure could be heading toward an early crisis point. According to The Sun, the setback to Liverpool earlier in the campaign has only sharpened the scrutiny surrounding his leadership.

Alonso, only six months into the job, now finds himself fighting to steady a ship that suddenly looks unsteady. Reports suggest that club officials are quietly evaluating contingency plans, with several names emerging as possible replacements should the situation deteriorate further.

Alvaro Arbeloa could replace Alonso at Madrid

Among the potential successors is a familiar face currently working within Madrid’s own system. The club’s reserve-team coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate of Alonso at both Anfield and Madrid, has reportedly caught the attention of senior officials with his steady progress at Real Madrid Castilla.

Alvaro Arbeloa, head coach of Real Madrid Castilla. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

According to a Liverpool report, he took charge earlier this year after rising through the academy ranks since returning to the club in 2020.

His work with the youth setup has earned internal admiration, with Castilla winning eight of their opening 15 matches under his leadership. While he remains only one of several options on the table, his deep connection to the club and understanding of Madrid’s culture make him an intriguing name in the early conversations.

But the decision is far from simple. Club sources continue to highlight Florentino Pérez’s long-standing admiration for Zinedine Zidane. The French icon famously returned in 2019 to rescue Madrid after difficult stints under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

However, Zidane’s attention is believed to be drifting toward the France national team job, making an immediate comeback less likely.

Another high-profile name linked to the role is Jurgen Klopp, with reports suggesting he could be considered if Madrid opt for a marquee appointment. His availability and pedigree make him a compelling candidate should the club aim for a bold reset.

For now, Alonso remains in charge, but the noise around his future is growing louder by the day.

Real Madrid's dressing room turns against Alonso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Real Madrid dressing room has allegedly turned against Xabi Alonso, creating fresh tension inside the club.

Several players, including Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, are said to be questioning his management style and overall tactical approach.

Source: YEN.com.gh