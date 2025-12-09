Liverpool manager Arnes Slot has made an uncertain update on Mohamed Salah's future

Mohamed Salah is not part of the Liverpool squad for their crunch Champions League fixture against Inter Milan on Tuesday

Salah has notched up 250 goals for the Premier League champions in more than 400 appearances

Arne Slot has admitted he has no idea whether Mohamed Salah will ever wear a Liverpool shirt again, as tensions between the club and its long-serving talisman reach breaking point.

Salah was dramatically axed from Liverpool’s travelling squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League showdown against Inter Milan, just days after unleashing an explosive interview accusing the club of “throwing him under the bus.”

The 33-year-old, who has delivered 250 goals, two Premier League titles, and a Champions League crown across eight glittering seasons, also claimed he no longer has any relationship with Slot and hinted that someone within the club wants him gone.

Speaking during Monday’s pre-match press conference, Arne Slot couldn’t say whether Salah will feature again for Liverpool.

“I have no clue. I cannot answer that at this moment,” the Dutchman said, fielding questions on the controversy for nearly ten straight minutes.

Slot confessed he was blindsided by Salah’s comments, which came after the forward was left unused in the dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds United on Saturday, the third time this season he has been benched amid growing scrutiny over his form.

“It surprised me when I heard what he said after the game,” Slot noted. “Our reaction is clear, and that’s why he isn’t with us tonight.”

Pressed further on whether Salah’s fury was aimed at him personally, Slot refused to speculate.

“Only Mo can answer that. I can guess, but that wouldn’t be right.”

Salah did take part in Monday’s training session at Kirkby while Slot watched on, but was formally informed afterwards that he would not be included in the squad travelling to Italy. The winger’s response was brief, Slot added.

According to Times Live, the fallout has drawn major reactions across the football world, with former Chelsea captain John Terry saying he understood Salah’s frustration, arguing the Egyptian is being unfairly scapegoated during Liverpool’s slump.

The 250-goal winger was previously benched in the 2–0 win at West Ham and started on the bench again against Sunderland last week. Liverpool’s inconsistent run, capped by the draw at Leeds that left them ninth, has clearly intensified Salah’s belief that he is being blamed for the team’s struggles.

Slot insisted he wasn’t allowing the saga to shake his authority.

“I don’t feel undermined,” he said. “I’m calm, not weak. When a player says these things, we must respond, and we have.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool head into the Inter match sitting 13th in the Champions League standings with nine points, three behind the Italian giants.

