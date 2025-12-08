Tensions rise as a Liverpool superstar openly criticises the manager, leaving fans wondering if a dramatic exit could be on the horizon

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah may be heading for the exit after a fiery outburst following the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

The Egyptian forward openly criticised manager Arne Slot, claiming he has “no relationship” with the coach and accusing him of being “thrown under the bus.”

According to the BBC, Salah’s remarks have sparked speculation that he could leave Anfield during the January transfer window.

What is Mohammed Salah's salary?

The 33-year-old signed a high-value contract with Liverpool just eight months ago, rejecting a potential move to Saudi Arabia to commit to a new two-year deal. His latest agreement reportedly pays him an eye-watering £400,000 per week, as The Sun noted.

Since signing the new deal, Salah has featured in 26 matches across all competitions, earning a staggering £14 million for those appearances. That breaks down to £586,319 per game, or an astonishing £6,514 per minute of action on the pitch, equivalent to £108.57 every single second.

Despite his astronomical wages, Salah’s goal-scoring record since the new contract has been underwhelming by his standards. The former Chelsea and Roma star has netted just seven goals in those 26 games, meaning Liverpool has effectively spent around £2 million per goal since April.

The ongoing tension between Salah and Liverpool now leaves both the player and the club at a crossroads. It remains uncertain whether he will be included in the squad for their upcoming Champions League fixture against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Adding further uncertainty, Salah may depart for the African Cup of Nations earlier than the December 15 date suggested by Slot last week. Fans and pundits alike are now left questioning whether this season could mark the end of Salah’s Anfield chapter.

Mohamed Salah's stats

Despite questions about his performance this season, Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most prolific forwards, scoring an impressive 250 goals in 420 appearances across all competitions as of December 8, 2025.

His goal-scoring exploits include around 188 goals in the Premier League and approximately 46 in the UEFA Champions League, with the remaining strikes coming in domestic cup competitions such as the FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield.

This record gives Salah an average of 0.60 goals per game, highlighting his remarkable consistency and cementing his place among the Reds’ all-time leading scorers.

While some fans are questioning his current form, many are eager to see if Salah can rediscover his lethal touch and return to the devastating striker he has long been known as.

