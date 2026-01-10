Pep Guardiola has hailed Antoine Semenyo’s versatility and Premier League experience as Manchester City address a growing attacking shortage

The £64m Ghanaian forward is set for his Manchester City debut as Guardiola looks to spark form after a winless start to 2026

Semenyo’s arrival boosts City ahead of key cup clashes, with Guardiola convinced the 26-year-old’s best years are still to come

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has looked back on the club’s decision to complete the £64 million capture of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, highlighting the forward’s versatility and long-standing appeal to the reigning champions.

City officially announced the arrival of the 26-year-old on Friday morning, confirming a five-and-a-half-year contract that will see the Ghana international remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Antoine Semenyo (right). Image credit: Marc Atkins, ManCity

Source: Getty Images

The move comes at a crucial time for the Premier League side, who are currently light in attacking areas.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Oscar Bobb is sidelined through injury, while Omar Marmoush is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Guardiola with limited options in the final third as City continue to challenge on several fronts.

The Blues have endured a frustrating start to 2026, failing to secure a victory in their opening three matches of the year. Draws against Sunderland, Chelsea, and Brighton over the past ten days have stalled momentum and raised questions about their consistency during a demanding run of fixtures.

Guardiola is believed to have played a central role in driving City’s interest in Semenyo, who has grown into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attackers during his time under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth.

His blend of pace, physicality and tactical intelligence made him a standout target, with several clubs monitoring his progress before City moved decisively.

Ahead of Man City's FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City on Saturday, January 10, Guardiola praised Semenyo’s impact in recent seasons, pointing to his ability to operate effectively on either flank, as One Football noted.

The City manager stated that the forward’s familiarity with the Premier League was a major factor in the transfer, adding that the club were delighted he chose to commit his future to Manchester.

Pep Guardiola says Antoine Semenyo could make Manchester City debut against Exeter City on January 10, 2026. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

When could Semenyo make Man City debut?

According to Guardiola, Semenyo will be included in the matchday squad this weekend, stressing that the lack of attacking depth made his arrival timely. He explained that the club had been tracking the Ghanaian for several years and felt now was the right moment to act.

According to the Spaniard, the Ghanaian attacker is expected to settle quickly due to the quality of the dressing room environment and the strong culture within the club.

The City boss highlighted that with only a handful of natural wingers available, reinforcing the attacking unit was essential not just for the present but also with an eye on the future.

In conclusion, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss described Antoine Semenyo as an ideal signing at 26, an age where his best football is still ahead of him.

With City preparing for a trip to Newcastle next week for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Semenyo is likely to be handed his first minutes in sky blue as Guardiola looks to rotate his squad and reignite momentum amid growing competition from a relentless Arsenal side.

Why Semenyo is Ghana's best player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided five compelling points that make Antoine Semenyo Ghana's most important footballer in Europe right now.

The former Bournemouth hitman has seen his profile enhanced thanks to his consistent top performances for the Cherries since the start of the 2024/25 season, installing him as the country's top player at present.

Source: YEN.com.gh