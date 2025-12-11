With Ghana missing from the 2025 AFCON, the stakes are higher than ever, and one West African giant could rewrite history

Ghana risks losing their long-held bragging rights over Nigeria if the Super Eagles manage to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, especially with the Black Stars absent from the tournament.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the 35th edition of Africa’s flagship football tournament, set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Nigeria could match Ghana’s AFCON record as Super Eagles aim for a fourth title in 2025. Image credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Ghana failed to qualify for 2025 AFCON

According to ESPN, the Black Stars' hopes of featuring at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco were dashed after a disappointing qualifying campaign, marking the first time the Black Stars missed the tournament in 20 years.

Drawn in Group F, Ghana played a total of six matches but failed to register a single victory, ending the campaign with 0 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses, collecting just three points from a possible 18.

Key setbacks included a 1–1 draw with Angola, a 2–1 home defeat to Niger, highlighted by a missed penalty from Mohammed Kudus, and earlier losses to Angola and Sudan, which compounded their struggles.

The team’s lack of goals and inconsistency in attack were major issues, leaving them at the bottom of the group while Angola topped the table, and Sudan also advanced.

Following the campaign, Black Stars coach Otto Addo accepted responsibility for the failure and vowed to rebuild the team’s structure, amid widespread criticism from fans, pundits, and football authorities in Ghana.

However, the team's qualification to the 2026 World Cup seemed to have eased the pressure on Addo and his players.

Nigeria could equal Ghana's AFCON record

With the Black Stars absent from the upcoming Morocco AFCON, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as well as Les Elephants of the Ivory Coast, have a golden chance to equal Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations feat, a performance the West African nation has historically prided itself on.

According to Wikipedia records, the Black Stars rank as the third most successful nation in AFCON history, having won the tournament four times.

This means that if either Nigeria or the Ivory Coast wins the 2025 tournament, they could match Ghana’s record of four Africa Cup of Nations titles.

While the Ivorians would also play at the 2026 World Cup, the Nigerians failed to qualify and would thus focus completely on achieving success on North African soil.

Given the intensity of the Ghana-Nigeria football rivalry, it is obvious that not playing in Canada, the USA, and Mexico next year would mean less for the country of Rashid Yekini and Victor Osimhen if the Super Eagles manage to annex the AFCON trophy for the fourth time.

Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 final football match between the Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024. Image credit: Sia KAMBOU/AFP

Gyan names Nigeria among 2025 AFCON favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has shared his predictions for the 2025 AFCON, naming the teams he believes are most likely to win.

Among the favourites, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer highlighted Nigeria as a strong contender for the title.

