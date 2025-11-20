Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed his early predictions for the countries most likely to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 38-year-old made these remarks at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat, where Achraf Hakimi was named the continent’s Best Male Footballer

A seven-time AFCON veteran, Gyan boasts two silver medals and scored eight goals for the Black Stars at the continental showpiece

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed the three countries he believes stand the best chance of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking ahead of the 2025 CAF Awards gala in Rabat, the celebrated striker expressed his disappointment over Ghana’s absence from the tournament but quickly shifted focus to other strong contenders.

Asamoah Gyan names three countries likely to win AFCON 2025, including Nigeria. Photo credit: PHILL MAGAKOE/Getty and asamoah_gyan3/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan reveals 3 countries to win 2025 AFCON

“I think we have a lot of giants going there. Ghana is out, which we were very disappointed about, but it’s okay, we did manage to qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” Gyan said.

“Nigeria did well; they were very close the last two years. Ivory Coast did well. Morocco is also a strong contender who are also doing well. I will say Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco can win the AFCON.”

Watch the video:

Gyan’s confidence in these nations isn’t just talk. Nigeria, despite missing out on the upcoming World Cup, boasts an impressive line-up, especially in attack, with stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman spearheading their charge.

The Super Eagles narrowly lost the last AFCON final to the Ivory Coast and remain hungry to add to their three titles, last won in 2013.

Watch the 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, prevented Nigeria from claiming a fourth trophy in 2023 and have been on an impressive run since.

The Elephants topped their World Cup qualifying group with a flawless defensive record, conceding no goals while amassing 26 points.

They enter the AFCON tournament as the reigning champions, aiming to defend their crown.

Morocco has established itself as a continental powerhouse, riding high after a World Cup semi-final run in 2022.

Having qualified for the 2026 edition with ease, the Atlas Lions will be eager to replicate the Ivory Coast’s success by both hosting and lifting the trophy.

Their squad includes top performers such as PSG's Achraf Hakimi, who, despite injury doubts, recently won the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year (POTY) Award, per Foot Africa.

Below is the footage of Haimi winning the CAF POTY:

Gyan’s impressive AFCON legacy

Asamoah Gyan is no stranger to AFCON pressure himself.

The former Liberty Professionals forward scored eight goals across seven tournaments, narrowly missing out on glory twice in 2010 and 2015.

Asamoah Gyan in action for the Black Stars of Ghana against Cameroon at the 2017 AFCON at Stade Franceville, Gabon. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, his 31 appearances place him second on the all-time AFCON appearance list, just behind compatriot Andre Ayew, who holds the record at 34 matches played over eight editions.

With his deep knowledge of African football and firsthand experience, Gyan’s predictions carry significant weight as the continent’s best prepared for a highly competitive 2025 tournament.

Gyan guides Semenyo to unlock full potential

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan is helping Antoine Semenyo develop his full potential.

Semenyo sees Gyan as a big brother and mentor, and they often spend time together when Semenyo comes home for national team matches.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh