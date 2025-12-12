Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has once again taken centre stage, but a surprising twist may complicate any potential move to the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr opened the door for global stars to head to the Middle East, but reports suggest the Egyptian could be blocked from making the switch if a key rule is breached

Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a potential successor, with Michael Owen tipping him as the ideal candidate to replace Salah

Mohamed Salah could be effectively blacklisted from joining the Saudi Pro League (SPL) if his agent breaches a specific transfer regulation.

The Liverpool forward has dominated headlines since his fiery post-match remarks on Saturday, December 6, 2025, sparking fresh uncertainty around his long-term status at Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah's potential move to the Saudi Pro League faces a blacklist if rules are breached by his agent.

Is Salah leaving Liverpool?

Interest from Saudi Arabia has grown rapidly in the aftermath of that interview.

Saudi League chief executive Omar Mugharbel confirmed on Monday, December 8, 2025, that several top sides are monitoring the Egyptian star as tensions continue to simmer behind the scenes at Anfield.

Salah, who is Liverpool's third all-time top scorer with 250 goals, said he felt he had been "thrown under the bus" and claimed his relationship with manager Arne Slot had deteriorated.

Slot quickly issued a worrying update about the 33-year-old before the Reds' Champions League win against Inter Milan, painting a grim future for Salah.

Below is Slot's two-pence on the Salah situation:

Before then, the Egyptian also accused decision-makers at the club of breaking promises made when he signed a contract worth around £400,000 weekly.

When asked if a January switch to Saudi Arabia was possible, he replied, as quoted by ESPN:

"I don't want to answer that question because the club will take me in a different direction." His response only fuelled speculation.

Why Salah could be blacklisted by SPL

Clubs including Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, which boasts of Karim Benzema on its roster, Al-Ahli and Christopher Bonsu-Baah's Al Qadsiah are all exploring the possibility of signing him, according to The Telegraph.

Those sides are believed to be willing to do whatever is required financially to lure one of the most recognisable names in global football.

Mohamed Salah believes he has been treated unfairly by Liverpool coach Arne Slot and the higher-ups at the club. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

However, the Saudi Pro League operates under strict rules introduced after the Public Investment Fund took majority control of four major clubs last year.

While players earning more than three million dollars annually must be approved directly by league officials, another regulation has emerged as a potential stumbling block for Salah’s camp.

The New York Times reported in 2023 that the league introduced a policy targeting negotiating tactics involving agents.

If any representative or player is found to be using one club as a bargaining chip to secure a higher salary from another, they would be immediately blacklisted from completing a move.

With several Saudi sides competing for Salah’s signature, the risk of violating that rule is significant.

As speculation intensifies, Salah’s situation remains one of the most closely watched transfer stories heading into the January window, with both Liverpool and Saudi officials navigating a delicate and increasingly complex landscape.

Semenyo backed to replace Salah

In the wake of Mohamed Salah’s uncertainty, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has earned a strong endorsement from a Liverpool legend as a potential successor should the Egyptian leave Anfield.

Salah’s recent public remarks about feeling “mistreated” by the club have intensified speculation over his future — prompting Michael Owen to name Semenyo as his ideal replacement.

