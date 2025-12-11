Antoine Semenyo has received a major endorsement from a Liverpool legend as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian leave Anfield

Salah’s recent public complaints about feeling 'neglected' and 'mistreated' by the club have intensified speculation about a possible exit

Reacting to the controversy, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard suggested the winger was “a bit emotional and a bit hasty” in granting the explosive interview

Antoine Semenyo has been thrust into the centre of Liverpool’s growing uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah after Michael Owen boldly suggested that the Ghanaian forward could step into the Egyptian’s role if the latter eventually leaves Anfield.

With tension rising between Salah and the club, the former England striker believes Liverpool must prepare for what comes next.

Semenyo backed to replace Salah

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen pointed to Semenyo’s impressive rise at Bournemouth as evidence that he is ready for a bigger stage.

The forward has scored six league goals this season, per Transfermarkt, while also improving his all round game under Andoni Iraola.

"He is a brilliant player," Owen said, as quoted by Liverpool Echo. "He scores goals and we do not know if Mohamed Salah will stay or leave but, if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement."

Owen’s endorsement arrives at a moment when Salah’s relationship with Liverpool appears strained.

The drama began after the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Leeds United on December 6, where Salah was benched for a third straight league game, according to ESPN.

He stormed through the mixed zone before stopping to deliver a seven-minute outburst in which he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by head coach Arne Slot.

The interview sent shock waves across the football world and immediately divided supporters.

Jamie Carragher, who had a war of words with Micah Richards, did not hold back, calling the superstar’s behaviour a "disgrace".

The fallout only intensified when Salah was left out of the travelling squad for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan, a match the Reds won 1-0.

Could Salah leave Liverpool?

The situation has become even more delicate with Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

Unless talks progress quickly, he is unlikely to feature against Brighton and may not return until late in the January window, fuelling speculation of a possible mid-season move.

Amid the storm, Steven Gerrard offered a more measured take. The former Liverpool captain suggested that Salah, who has earned £14 million since renewing his deal at Anfield, had acted out of frustration rather than malice.

"He's obviously really upset he's not playing, which I respect," Gerrard told TNT Sports.

"A couple of lines about throwing people under the bus were wrong. [He] needs to reverse a little bit away from that; he needs to deal with that with the manager. We have all had head loss as players.

"We have all done emotional things. I know in time when this all calms, Mo will go, 'I shouldn't have said that. Maybe I shouldn't have said that. I was a bit emotional, I was a bit hasty'."

Salah receives reality check

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah received a harsh reality check after his explosive public comments.

Critics say the 33-year-old seems to believe he holds the same untouchable status once enjoyed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — a level they argue he has not yet reached.

